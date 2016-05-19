Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- After being swept in three games at home by the Tampa Bay Rays, being outscored 31-7 in the process, the Blue Jays hit the road for seven games starting on Thursday.

They play four games against the Minnesota Twins and three against the New York Yankees in a pair of misery-likes-company series.

To the credit of acting manager DeMarlo Hale, he wasn’t buying into any suggestion that this could be a good time to go on the road. Although the paying customers who have had to sit through the games might think the timing is perfect.

“It’s nine innings whether we’re at home or on the road,” Hale said after the Rays completed the sweep Wednesday with a 6-3 victory. “We’ve got to play better baseball that’s the bottom line.”

Sweep another silly assumption aside, like the one that the brawl against the Texas Rangers on Sunday in Arlington could be a uniting, team-building force. For the record, neither team has won a game since, both going 0-for-3.

Hale has one more game filling in for manager John Gibbons, who was suspended for three games as a result of the brawl. Gibbons was suspended because he returned to the field after he had been ejected earlier in the game for arguing balls and strikes.

“We’re at the first quarter of a marathon,” said knuckleball pitcher R.A. Dickey, who took the loss on Wednesday. “You’re not going to see panic here but at the same time there is a sense of urgency that we need to do some things better, myself included. We need to take ownership of that. We can’t walk around game after game and say ‘We’re better than that.’ We have to be better than that and I think everybody in here knows that.”

The Blue Jays sputtered early last season and really didn’t begin to surge until after the break for the All-Star Game. Some big trade-deadline moves by since departed general manager Alex Anthopoulos spurred the club’s first American League East title since 1993.

There will be no big moves like that this season because last year’s moves depleted the minor-league system.

There will also be speculation about Gibbons’ future, which is always easy to do when a team is not performing well. Another no-brainer.

But as Dickey said: “We have a kajillion games left, so we don’t have the time to sit around and pout about it. It’s never run when you’re going through ruts like this. As fun as it is when you’re playing like we did last July and August, it’s equally painful to go through ruts like this. Especially when you know you’re capable of so much more. I think that’s what stings the most.”

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-23

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Marco Estrada, 1-2, 2.89 ERA) at Twins (RHP Ervin Santana, 1-2, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Marco Estrada will make his eighth start of the season Thursday in the opener of a four-game series with the Minnesota Twins in Minneapolis. Estrada pitched six innings to a no decision in a 6-5 loss in 10 innings to the Texas Rangers on Saturday, allowing five hits, four walks and five runs (four earned) while striking out five. He is 1-2 with a 5.04 ERA in seven career games, including five starts, against the Twins.

--INF Jimmy Paredes started at third base Wednesday for 3B Josh Donaldson, who was given a rest, and hit his first home run of the season in the second inning. Paredes finished 1-for-4 and made an error in the field in his first start for the Blue Jays in the 6-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays after being claimed on waivers from the Baltimore Orioles Monday and activated from the disabled list on Tuesday. He had a strained wrist.

--LHP Brett Cecil (lat tear) will be out at least a month after an MRI revealed a tear in his latissimus dorsi muscle. He was put on the disabled list Sunday with what was termed triceps tightness. Cecil, who was expected to have a key role in the bullpen as a setup man, has struggled this season, going 0-5 with a 5.23 ERA in 16 outings.

--2B Devon Travis, who is returning from offseason shoulder surgery, will move his rehabilitation assignment to Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday. He started the assignment with Class A Dunedin and in four games batted .357 (5-for-14) with five RBIs. The shoulder problem limited him to 62 games last season.

--LHP Aaron Loup (elbow strain) has allowed two hits, four walks and four runs over one inning in two rehabilitation outings with Class A Dunedin. He started the season on the disabled list after missing most of spring training with the sore elbow.

--1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion hit his eighth homer of the season in the eighth inning of the 6-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday. He also struck out once and has had at least one strikeout in each of his past 11 games, a total of 15 whiffs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We ran into a team that has a lot of momentum. They’re swinging the bat really well and we are not. We’re not pitching very well and you put those things together, you get swept. We’ve got to claim some games here and I think we will. Everybody in here knows we’re capable of so much more.” -- RHP R.A. Dickey, after getting swept by the Rays.