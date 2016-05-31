Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays are in the middle of playing 12 straight games against the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees, two American League East rivals.

So far, the results have been good.

They won two of three at Yankee Stadium before returning home to win two of three in dramatic fashion from the Red Sox.

They came close to a sweep of Boston before losing 5-3 in 11 innings on Sunday.

That dropped the Blue Jays to .500 (26-26). They open a three-game series Monday against the Yankees at Rogers Centre before playing three games at Fenway Park on the weekend.

Right-handed knuckleballer R.A. Dickey took a no-hitter into the sixth inning Sunday but allowed three runs in that inning while getting only one out. He has been encouraged by the way the Blue Jays have been playing recently.

“You keep winning series throughout the year, you’re going to end up where you want to at the end,” Dickey said. “We’re on the right path. We still haven’t hit our stride, I don’t think in the least. I think you’re going to see more from this team than what you’ve been seeing even though we’ve had a pretty good run over these last eight games.”

The bullpen will likely need some adjustments. Right-hander Gavin Floyd took the loss Sunday. He has been one of the few reliable Toronto relievers this season but manager John Gibbons feels that Floyd is getting worn down. He also said that is true of the rest of the bullpen.

“They are,” Gibbons said. “We’ll talk about that. ... There’s a good chance something’s got to happen, I would think.”

As for Floyd, he said. “I would say he’s worn down. He’s been pitching a lot. He has a lot of innings over his career, he’s had some arm issues. We’re trying to be careful with him but the way the way games have been going in the last week. ... I’d say he’s been worn down.”

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-26

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Ivan Nova, 3-2, 3.65 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Marco Estrada, 2-2, 2.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Marco Estrada will start Monday in the opener of a three-game series against the Yankees at Rogers Centre. It will be his second consecutive start against New York. He allowed four hits, four walks and three runs in seven innings last Wednesday in earning his first win since April 10. He is 2-2 with a 4.19 ERA against the Yankees in seven career games, including six starts. Estrada has the lowest run support in the Blue Jays’ rotation at 2.5 per game.

--RF Jose Bautista hit his 11th home run of the season in the fifth inning Sunday in the Blue Jays’ 5-3, 11-inning loss to the Red Sox, extending his hitting streak to nine games (12-for-39, .308). It was his sixth career homer against LHP David Price, his most against any pitcher. It was his 39th career homer against Boston. He went from right field to first base in the ninth inning Sunday after INF/OF Jimmy Paredes ran for 1B Justin Smoak in the eighth inning. Paredes stayed in the game and played right field. It was the first time Bautista has played first base since Aug. 16, 2014, also in the ninth inning.

--RHP Roberto Osuna pitched around a single, a walk and two wild pitches in the 10th inning of the Blue Jays’ 5-3, 11-inning loss to the Red Sox on Sunday. It extended his scoreless streak to a career-best 14 2/3 innings. The single by INF Travis Shaw was the first hit Osuna allowed in 27 batters faced. He also allowed two walks in that span.

--2B Devon Travis had a single in the fourth inning of the Blue Jays’ 5-3, 11-inning loss to the Red Sox on Sunday. He has collected a hit in each of the five games he has played since coming off the disabled list. Travis, who started the season on the DL after offseason shoulder surgery, is batting .273 with three RBIs.

--1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion hit his 10th home run of the season Sunday in the Blue Jays’ 5-3 loss in 11 innings to the Boston Red Sox. He has RBIs in five consecutive games, and he has seven homers in May. He has 100 home runs at Rogers Centre, fifth most in the building’s history.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a good series for us, we played good baseball. It was one of those series, two good teams going at it.” -- Manager John Gibbons, after the Blue Jays took two of three in the weekend series against the Red Sox.