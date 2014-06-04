Preview: Blue Jays at Tigers

The red-hot Toronto Blue Jays are capable of winning any kind of game as they visit the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday for the middle contest of a three-game series involving first-place teams. American League East-leading Toronto, the second-highest scoring team in the majors, broke open a scoreless game with five runs in the ninth inning en route to a 5-3 victory Tuesday to win for the 15th time in its last 18 contests. Detroit has lost 11 of its last 15 but remains in control in the AL Central.

Tigers closer Joe Nathan, who was tagged with the loss Tuesday, continues to struggle as his ERA ballooned to 6.86. “I‘m at a loss for words. I thought I threw pretty well,” Nathan told reporters. “I’ve got to be better. A lot of bad luck out there, too. But the biggest thing is, another loss for the team.” Detroit’s Rick Porcello won his last game despite a rare bout of wildness as he opposes knuckleballer R.A. Dickey, who had a string of seven consecutive quality starts halted in his last outing.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH R.A. Dickey (5-4, 4.30 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Rick Porcello (8-2, 3.68)

Dickey allowed five runs and 10 hits while striking out seven in five innings of Toronto’s 8-6 loss to Kansas City on Thursday for only his second setback since April 17. The 39-year-old Tennessee native is 0-3 with a 6.23 ERA in four road starts this season, including a 6-2 loss at Texas on May 18 in his last outing in the United States. Torii Hunter is 6-for-15 with four doubles and five RBIs against Dickey, who is 5-2 with a 3.86 ERA in 15 games (eight starts) against the Tigers.

Porcello is tied for second in the majors in victories behind Toronto’s Mark Buehrle (10) after a 5-4 win at Oakland on Thursday despite yielding six walks, two runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings. “It’s no secret I was all over the place,” the 25-year-old New Jersey native, who issued 15 free passes in 63 2/3 frames and sports a 1.23 WHIP this season, told reporters. “I was fortunate to get out of some of the innings.” Porcello is 2-3 with a 4.89 ERA in six starts against the Blue Jays while struggling against Melky Cabrera, Jose Bautista and Edwin Encarnacion, who are a combined 19-for-42.

1. The Tigers are 22-2 when scoring five or more runs and 9-21 when scoring four or fewer.

2. Nathan has 13 saves in 17 opportunities in his first season with Detroit.

3. The Tigers are 8-2 against the AL East this campaign.

