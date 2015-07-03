Preview: Blue Jays at Tigers

The Detroit Tigers can drop below .500 for the first time this season when they host the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series. The Tigers’ struggles at home continued with a three-game sweep at the hands of the Pittsburgh Pirates, who bludgeoned Detroit’s pitching staff for 22 runs and 49 hits.

“We’re not combining things well,” said Detroit manager Brad Ausmus, who was ejected from Thursday’s series finale versus the Pirates. “When we’re hitting, we’re not pitching and when we’re pitching, we’re not hitting.” After ripping off 11 consecutive victories last month to storm back into contention in the American League East, the Blue Jays have leveled off and are 8-9 in their last 17. Toronto, which leads the majors with 441 runs, dropped three of four at home to division rival Boston despite clubbing eight homers in the series. The Blue Jays will send right-hander Drew Hutchison to the mound in search of his ninth victory while the Tigers counter with Anibal Sanchez.

TV: 7:08 p.m. ET, MLB Network, SNET (Toronto), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Drew Hutchison (8-1, 4.99 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Anibal Sanchez (6-7, 4.63)

Hutchison won his third consecutive start and improved to 5-0 in his last seven turns after yielding an unearned run and four hits over 5 2/3 innings against Texas on Sunday. He has built the winning streak despite failing to complete six innings in five of his last six outings, including four in a row. Hutchison pitched seven shutout innings in his only career matchup versus Detroit and is 2-0 away from home, but he has an 8.92 ERA in his eight road starts this season..

Sanchez surrendered three homers but managed to escape with a no-decision against the Chicago White Sox last time out, giving up four runs over seven innings. The 31-year-old Venezuelan won his previous three starts, allowing three runs and 15 hits over 23 2/3 innings. Sanchez permitted only four homers in 21 starts last year, but he has already been taken deep 18 times this year, including five in his last two turns.

WALK-OFFS

1. CF Kevin Pillar is 9-for-16 during a four-game hitting streak for Toronto, which piled up 33 runs in going 5-1 against Detroit last year.

2. Tigers RF J.D. Martinez is in the midst of a torrid stretch with eight homers and 16 RBIs over his last nine games.

3. The Blue Jays have scored at least four runs in an inning 31 times, the most in the majors.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 5, Tigers 4