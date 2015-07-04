Preview: Blue Jays at Tigers

The Detroit Tigers snapped a three-game losing streak but the victory was tempered by an injury to the team’s best hitter. First baseman Miguel Cabrera will undergo an MRI exam after suffering a calf strain in Friday’s 8-6 victory and his status is unclear as Detroit prepares to host the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday in the second of a three-game series.

A two-time American League MVP, Cabrera was 2-for-2 with a run-scoring single in the series opener to boost his batting average to .350 and RBI total to 54 - both team highs. J.D. Martinez continued his hot streak by collecting a pair of hits and driving in two runs, giving him 18 RBIs in the last 10 games. The Blue Jays, losers of four of their last five, were no-hit for seven innings Friday and fell behind by eight runs for the second straight game and now must face Tigers ace David Price, who is 15-2 lifetime against them. Toronto third baseman Josh Donaldson is 5-for-15 with five RBIs over his last three games.

TV: 1:08 p.m. ET, SNET (Toronto), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH R.A. Dickey (3-8, 4.85 ERA) vs. Tigers LH David Price (7-2, 2.62)

Dickey lost his second straight start versus Boston on Monday, allowing three runs on six hits over six innings - the sixth consecutive outing in which he’s permitted three earned runs or fewer. He also lost his previous turn at Tampa Bay despite yielding three runs over seven innings. The 40-year-old knuckleballer, who has won only once in his last seven starts, is 6-2 with a 3.78 ERA in 17 appearances (10 starts) versus Detroit.

Price settled for a no-decision against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday after surrendering four earned runs for the first time since May 8. That snapped a four-start stretch in which Price went 3-0 while allowing a total of four runs. Price, whose only start against Toronto as a member of the Tigers ended in a no-decision, has been tormented by Danny Valencia (12-for-17) and Jose Bautista (15-for-47 with five home runs).

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers DH Victor Martinez had three hits Friday to boost his career batting average to .308 against Toronto in 76 games.

2. Blue Jays DH Edwin Encarnacion is 2-for-20 over his last six games.

3. Detroit overhaul its bullpen Friday, designating RHP Joba Chamberlain and LHP Tom Gorzelanny for assignment.

PREDICTION: Tigers 5, Blue Jays 3