Preview: Blue Jays at Tigers

The Toronto Blue Jays are taking aim at the top spot in the American League East and have won five of six on the strength of their solid starting pitching. The Detroit Tigers, who host the Blue Jays in the opener of a three-game series on Monday, are making their way up the standings as well and swept a three-game series over the weekend to reach .500.

Toronto took two of three in Boston over the weekend, holding the best offense in baseball to a total of 12 runs in the series and watching Marco Estrada take a no-hitter into the eighth inning on Sunday before settling for a 5-4 win. The Blue Jays have not lost back-to-back games since May 17 and 18 and are 12-4 over the last 16 contests. The Tigers began making their move in the AL Central by sweeping past the Chicago White Sox and have the type of offense that can give the Toronto staff some trouble. The White Sox entered the weekend leading the AL in team ERA but were pounded for 22 runs in the three games against Detroit, which got at least one hit from everyone in the starting lineup in Sunday’s 5-2 triumph.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, Sportsnet (Toronto), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays LH J.A. Happ (6-2, 3.06 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Michael Fulmer (5-1, 3.24)

Happ recorded a quality start in all but one of his 11 outings this season and is coming off a pair of strong starts against the New York Yankees. The 33-year-old allowed a total of two runs and seven hits in 13 innings as Toronto won both games. Happ made a pair of starts against Detroit last season and did not earn a decision while surrendering a total of seven runs in 11 innings.

Fulmer is on a roll with three straight wins and a total of one run allowed in 22 1/3 innings over that span. The rookie from Oklahoma scattered five hits in his last two outings and owns 44 strikeouts in a 41 2/3 frames since being recalled. Fulmer is making his second start at home and limited Tampa Bay to one run in seven innings while striking out 11 in his only other Comerica Park outing.

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays 3B Josh Donaldson (thumb) was limited to DH duties on Sunday and is day-to-day.

2. Detroit CF Cameron Maybin went 5-for-12 with five runs scored in the last three games.

3. Toronto 1B Edwin Encarnacion recorded 14 RBIs in the last 11 games.

PREDICTION: Tigers 5, Blue Jays 3