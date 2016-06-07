Preview: Blue Jays at Tigers

The Detroit Tigers have won four straight to move one game over .500 and are crushing the ball on offense. The Toronto Blue Jays are capable of putting up plenty of runs as well and will take another stab at matching the Tigers when they visit Comerica Park for the middle contest of their three-game series on Tuesday.

Detroit put up a total of 33 runs in its last four games and reached a season high in scoring with Monday’s 11-0 thrashing in the series opener. The production came from the bottom-third of the order in the win, with No. 7 hitter Justin Upton belting a homer to go along with three runs scored and three RBIs and No. 8 hitter James McCann adding a three-run blast. The Blue Jays were coming off back-to-back series wins over American League East rivals New York and Boston in which the pitching staff surrendered an average of 2.5 runs. Toronto managed a total of three hits in Monday’s setback - two of which came from No. 9 hitter Darwin Barney, who is getting regular at-bats with Troy Tulowitzki on the disabled list.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, Sportsnet (Toronto), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Aaron Sanchez (5-1, 2.99 ERA) vs. Tigers LH Matt Boyd (0-1, 3.94)

Sanchez is riding a string of three straight quality starts and dominated the Yankees on Wednesday. The 23-year-old scattered seven hits – only one for extra bases – over 6 2/3 scoreless innings while striking out six in the win. Sanchez has made three relief appearances against the Tigers in his career, yielding a total of two hits over five scoreless frames.

Boyd was part of the package the Tigers received in the trade that sent David Price to Toronto last season and is getting a chance to stick in the rotation with Anibal Sanchez in the bullpen. Boyd started against New York on Thursday and was reached for four runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings to suffer his first loss. The Oregon State product made a start against the Blue Jays after the trade last August and was ripped for five runs and seven hits – three homers – in six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers CF Cameron Maybin is 9-for-21 with five runs scored in his last five games.

2. Toronto 3B Josh Donaldson, who is battling a thumb injury, is 0-for-8 in his last three contests.

3. Upton is 4-for-8 with five RBIs in the last two games to lift his batting average to .225.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 6, Tigers 3