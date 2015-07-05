Blue Jays 10, Tigers 5

DETROIT -- Jose Bautista and Justin Smoak homered during a six-run fifth and the Toronto Blue Jays snapped a three-game losing streak with a 10-5 win over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday afternoon at Comerica Park.

It was the 17th home run for Bautista, the Jays’ right fielder, and the eighth for first baseman Smoak. Second baseman Devon Travis drove in three runs and third baseman Josh Donaldson knocked in two more for the Blue Jays (43-41), who have scored a major league leading 460 runs.

Marco Estrada (6-4) lasted the minimum five innings to get the victory. He allowed two runs on five hits while throwing 101 pitches. Roberto Osuna got the last four outs to record his third save.

Right fielder J.D. Martinez ripped his 10th homer in 12 games and second baseman Ian Kinsler contributed a two-run triple for Detroit (41-40). Tigers center fielder Anthony Gose added a solo homer. Losing pitcher Justin Verlander (0-2) allowed seven runs on seven hits in five innings.

The Blue Jays took a lead two batters into the game. Shortstop Jose Reyes blooped a double to left and scored on Donaldson’s single up the middle.

Toronto then went hitless until it broke the game open in the fifth. After the first two batters reached, Travis doubled in a run and Reyes followed with an RBI groundout.

Following Donaldson’s RBI single through the drawn-in infield, Bautista lined Verlander’s 2-1 pitch over the left-field wall. Smoak’s two-out blast to right made it 7-0.

Kinsler’s two-run triple in the bottom of the inning pulled the Tigers within five runs.

Martinez greeted reliever Bo Schultz in the sixth with an opposite-field shot that just cleared the wall to make it 7-3. The Blue Jays choked off Detroit’s momentum with two seventh-inning runs after reliever Drew VerHagen walked the bases loaded. Catcher Russell Martin and Travis had run-scoring singles during the inning.

NOTES: Tigers C Alex Avila made his second consecutive start at first base in place of injured Miguel Cabrera. Avila tumbled into the stands while making a catch on Saturday and said he felt sore standing up for nine innings instead of squatting. “I think he’s sore from hitting the railing,” manager Brad Ausmus said with a grin. ... Ausmus indicated the team would likely promote LHP Ian Krol from Triple-A Toledo during a seven-game road trip this week. The Tigers have had only one left-hander, Blaine Hardy, in the bullpen since Tom Gorzelanny was designated for assignment on Friday. ... Blue Jays RHP R.A. Dickey, who took the loss on Saturday, is 0-6 with a 6.04 ERA on the road this season. Dickey is scheduled to pitch at Chicago against the White Sox on Thursday afternoon. ... Toronto LHP Mark Buerhle, who has won his last four decisions, opposes White Sox ace Chris Sale in the opener of a four-game series on Monday night.