Fulmer quiets Jays bats in Tigers' blowout win

DETROIT -- Michael Fulmer stretched his scoreless streak to 22 1/3 innings and James McCann and Justin Upton homered as the streaking Detroit Tigers pounded the Toronto Blue Jays 11-0 on Monday at Comerica Park.

Fulmer (6-1) allowed just two hits -- singles by Darwin Barney -- while tossing six scoreless innings in Detroit's fourth straight victory. He walked three and struck out five while winning his fourth consecutive start.

Fulmer's streak is the third longest by a rookie pitcher in franchise history. John Hiller tossed 28 2/3 scoreless frames in 1967 and Victor Santos had a 25-inning streak in 2001.

McCann opened the scoring with a three-run blast. Upton supplied a two-run shot and drove in three runs while Ian Kinsler had two hits, two runs scored and an RBI.

Toronto starter J.A. Happ (6-3) allowed six runs on six hits in five innings. It was just the second time in 12 starts that he allowed more than three runs. The Blue Jays had won 10 of their last 13 games.

Upton, Kinsler and Miguel Cabrera had RBI singles off reliever Gavin Floyd in the sixth to give Detroit a 9-0 lead. J.D. Martinez had a two-run double in the eighth.

The Tigers took a 4-0 lead in the second. Center fielder Kevin Pillar misjudged Nick Castellanos' one-out fly ball and it sailed over him. That gave Castellanos his second triple of the season.

After a walk, McCann smoked Happ's 1-2 pitch over the left-field wall for his third homer of the year. The Jays then essentially gifted the Tigers a run after Ian Kinsler's two-out single. With Cameron Maybin batting, Happ committed a balk, catcher Russell Martin had a passed ball and Happ threw a wild pitch that allowed Kinsler to score.

Tigers right fielder J.D. Martinez made a leaping catch to rob Edwin Encarnacion of an extra-base hit with two on and two out in the third.

Upton's two-out, two-run shot just cleared the right-field wall in the bottom of the third to make it 6-0.

NOTES: Blue Jays SS Troy Tulowitzki should be ready to play once his 15 days on the disabled list are completed, manager John Gibbons said. Tulowitzki was placed on the disabled list on May 28 because of a right quadriceps strain. He has been working out at the team's spring training facility in Dunedin, Fla. "He's feeling better and swinging the bat down there," Gibbons said. ... Detroit LHP Matt Boyd will be making his second start against his former club on Tuesday. Boyd, who will oppose Aaron Sanchez, was included in the trade-deadline deal last season that sent David Price to Toronto. ... Tigers RHP Justin Verlander, who won his start against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, is 85-45 at Comerica Park. The Los Angeles Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Angels' Jered Weaver are the only other active pitchers 40 games above .500 at their home parks. ... The Blue Jays entered the game 12-4 since RF Jose Bautista was moved to the leadoff spot.