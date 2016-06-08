Kinsler's walk-off caps Tigers' rally

DETROIT -- Ian Kinsler’s bases-loaded single in the 10th inning completed a late rally as the Detroit Tigers won their fifth straight by stunning the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 on Tuesday at Comerica Park.

Justin Upton led off the bottom of the 10th with a single up the middle agaisnt Joe Biagini (3-2). Jarrod Saltalamacchia walked on a 3-2 pitch. Upton beat the throw to third base on Jose Iglesias’ sacrifice bunt, loading the bases.

Kinsler followed with a bouncer over the head of third baseman Josh Donaldson.

Justin Wilson (2-1) got the win with an inning of scoreless relief.

The Tigers forced extra innings with two runs in the ninth as Kinsler and Miguel Cabrera had RBI doubles.

Blue Jays starter Aaron Sanchez limited the Tigers to one hit until the ninth inning and struck out a career-high 12. Sanchez’s previous career best was eight against Tampa Bay on April 5. He only allowed a third-inning double by Justin Upton and a sixth-inning walk to Kinsler until Iglesias led off the ninth with a single.

Kinsler followed with a double into the left-center gap to make it 2-1. Blue Jays manager John Gibbons brought in closer Roberto Osuna.

Andrew Romine sacrificed Kinsler to third. Cabrera, who nearly got hit in the head with an 0-1 pitch, drilled an opposite-field double to tie it. Following an intentional walk, J.D. Martinez struck out and Nick Castellanos grounded out.

Kevin Pillar scored both Jays’ runs, including a solo homer.

Pillar’s homer was Toronto’s only run off Detroit starter Matt Boyd, who gave up three hits in 5 1/3 innings but also walked five while striking out five.

Jose Bautista’s fielder’s choice groundout in the seventh made it 2-0. Pillar and Darwin Barney had back-to-back singles against reliever Shane Greene to set up the run.

Pillar broke up the scoreless duel on the first pitch of the fifth inning. He sent Boyd’s 84-mph hanger over the left-field wall for his third homer of the season.

The Tigers had only one early threat. Upton led off the third with a double off the right-field wall. Sanchez then retired the next three batters on two strikeouts and a groundout.

NOTES: Detroit CF Cameron Maybin did not start. The team had gone 13-7 with Maybin in the lineup since he was activated from the disabled list in May. He’s batting .419 with 15 runs scored and was recently elevated to the No. 2 spot. “He really hasn’t had a day off,” manager Brad Ausmus said. ... Tigers rookie RHP Michael Fulmer, who extended his scoreless streak to 22 1/3 innings in Monday’s 11-0 victory, is the first Detroit pitcher since at least 1913 to have three consecutive starts with six or more shutout innings and three or fewer hits allowed. ... The Blue Jays are 11-6 since moving RF Jose Bautista to the leadoff spot. “We’re winning, that’s the bottom line,” manager John Gibbons said. “I still don’t view him as a leadoff guy.”