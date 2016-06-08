Donaldson, Smoak homer as Blue Jays beat Tigers

DETROIT -- Josh Donaldson smacked a three-run homer and Justin Smoak had a two-run shot as the Toronto Blue Jays salvaged the finale of a three-game series with a 7-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday at Comerica Park.

Donalson, who scored three runs, came up a double shy of a cycle. Kevin Pillar supplied a two-run triple for the Blue Jays, while winning pitcher R.A. Dickey (4-6) gave up two runs on nine hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Dickey won back-to-back starts for the first time this season. A quartet of relievers finished up and did not allow a hit.

Nick Castellanos hit a two-run homer for the Tigers, who had their five-game winning streak snapped. Miguel Cabrera extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a fifth-inning single.

Losing pitcher Jordan Zimmermann (8-3) had his shortest outing of the season. He allowed seven runs on eight hits -- six for extra bases -- in 4 2/3 innings.

Zimmermann didn’t get the call on a close 2-2 pitch to Smoak with two out in the first. Smoak then sent his next offering soaring over the right-field wall, giving the Blue Jays a 2-0 lead.

It didn’t last long. Castellanos, hitting cleanup, crushed a 1-0 offering from Dickey in the bottom of the inning for a 2-2 tie. That was the 11th homer for Castellanos, who hit 15 in 154 games last season.

Donaldson’s team-high 14th homer put the Blue Jays back on top 5-2 in the third. He drilled a 2-2 pitch over the left field fence after a Josh Thole walk and Jose Bautista double.

Pillar ended Zimmermann’s day in the fifth with his two-out, two-run triple into the right-center gap.

Dickey’s only 1-2-3 inning came in the fourth, when two fly balls were caught on the warning track.

NOTES: Detroit CF Cameron Maybin was not in the starting lineup for the second straight game. He is dealing with soreness in his left wrist. The Tigers are 13-8 when Maybin starts. DH Victor Martinez, who has appeared in all but one game, was also out of the lineup. ... The Tigers begin a 10-game road trip against the New York Yankees on Friday, while the Blue Jays start a four-game home series against Baltimore on Thursday. ... The Jays allowed an American League-worst 100 runs from the seventh inning and beyond during their first 60 games. ... Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler scored 50 runs in the team’s first 58 games, second only to Boston’s Mookie Betts (55). ... Toronto manager John Gibbons turned 54 on Wednesday. ...The Blue Jays drew nine walks but only scored two runs on Tuesday. That hadn’t happened since they walked 10 times and scored two runs against Houston on July 28, 2013.