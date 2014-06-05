Blue Jays stay on roll; Tigers in funk

DETROIT -- Reliever Aaron Loup delivered the big pitches and the top of Toronto’s order brought the thump. That combination ensured the American League East Division-leading Blue Jays would remain red hot.

Loup wriggled out of a bases-loaded situation and Toronto’s offense erupted for seven runs in the last four innings, leading the streaking Blue Jays to an 8-2 victory over the slumping Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night at Comerica Park.

Toronto’s 2-3-4 hitters -- left fielder Melky Cabrera, right fielder Jose Bautista and designated hitter Adam Lind -- combined for seven hits, five runs scored and seven RBI.

Cabrera had three hits, including a solo homer, scored three runs and knocked in two. Lind supplied two doubles and three RBIs -- including a go-ahead, two-run double in the sixth -- and Bautista added three hits and two RBIs.

The Blue Jays (36-24) have won four straight and 13 of 15.

“It’s deep,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said of his lineup. “We’ve been getting a lot of production out of the middle and top all year and now the bottom’s doing some good things, setting the table. We think it’s as good a lineup as any in baseball and we’re showing that.”

The left-handed Loup showed how valuable he can be when he entered a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the sixth inning created by starter R.A. Dickey. Loup, who pitched two scoreless innings, retired the next three batters on a strikeout and two foul popups to preserve Toronto’s 3-2 lead.

The Blue Jays then pounded relievers Evan Reed and Corey Knebel for five runs in the last two innings.

“It doesn’t get any better than that,” Dickey said of Loup’s performance. “I’ve grown accustomed to how filthy he can be on guys. I was hopeful we were going to get out of that maybe giving up a run, but when you get out of a bases-loaded, no-out situation against that lineup, it’s phenomenal.”

Dickey (6-4) lasted five-plus shaky innings -- allowing two runs, seven hits and four walks -- to get the win. He said his body felt “cranky” from the beginning.

“It was really a tough body day,” he said. “I just didn’t feel great from the get-go. I was fighting my mechanics. It felt like a tightrope the whole game, but fortunately I have some really good teammates.”

First baseman Miguel Cabrera and second baseman Ian Kinsler blasted solo home runs for Central Division-leading Detroit (31-24), which has lost four straight and 12 of 16.

Tigers starter Rick Porcello (8-3) allowed three runs and six hits in seven innings.

Detroit left 11 runners on base.

Rookie third baseman Nick Castellanos said the Tigers aren’t about to panic.

”We’re a first-place team and we haven’t been playing close to what we’re capable of,“ he said. ”That just speaks on itself of how good this team is, that we still have one of the best records in baseball and we’re going through this stretch.

“It’s not going to last. When we get out of it, watch out because once we’ve gone through adversity, it’s going to make everybody in this locker room stronger.”

Tigers manager Brad Ausmus concurs with that assessment.

“I still think it’s a funk,” he said. “This team is way better than we’ve played in the last few weeks, for sure. There’s no question. I certainly think the first month and a half is much more indicative of the team we are than the last two weeks.”

NOTES: The Tigers purchased the contract of SS Eugenio Suarez from Triple-A Toledo and he made his major-league debut in the seventh, hitting into a fielder’s choice in his lone at-bat. Suarez, who is expected to make his first start Thursday, will get the bulk of playing time at short, according to manager Brad Ausmus. Suarez batted .302 with two homers and seven RBIs in 12 games in Triple-A after hitting .284 with six homers and 29 RBI in 42 games at Double-A Erie. Tigers SS Danny Worth, who batted .167, was designated for assignment. ... Ausmus said RHP Joe Nathan would remain the closer despite allowing eight runs in his past three appearances. Nathan has blown four of 17 save opportunities. ... Blue Jays SS Jose Reyes has reached base in 29 of his last 31 games. ... The Blue Jays’ 5-3 victory over the Tigers on Tuesday was just the second time in major league history that at least eight ninth-inning runs were scored after eight scoreless innings. The other was the Atlanta Braves’ 6-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 23, 1993.