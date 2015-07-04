Without Cabrera, Tigers win with ace

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers easily survived their first day without the league’s premier hitter. Having their ace on the mound helped to nullify his absence.

David Price pitched seven solid innings to lead the Tigers to an 8-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday at Comerica Park.

Price (8-2) allowed a baserunner in each of his seven innings, but Toronto’s only run off him came on a solo home run by center fielder Kevin Pillar.

Price scattered eight hits and struck seven for the Tigers (41-39), who learned earlier in the day that first baseman Miguel Cabrera, the two-time AL Most Valuable Player, would be out for an extended period.

Cabrera, who is batting a league-leading .350 with 15 home runs and 54 RBIs, was diagnosed with a Grade 3 left calf strain and is expected to miss six weeks.

”He’s the best hitter in baseball by far, hands down,“ Price said. ”Everybody’s got to pick it up. Don’t try to do too much but do your part. That’s what we were able to do today.

“We’re a very confident group. Obviously, we’re very confident with Miguel and without him, well, we’ve missed some key guys all year long. It’s nothing new to us right now and we’ll pick up the slack.”

Right fielder J.D. Martinez certainly did his part, hitting a home run for the ninth time in 11 games. Martinez’s two-run blast in the first inning was his 22nd of the season, second most in the league, and highlighted a four-run outburst.

The Tigers scored eight runs for the second straight game despite the loss of their offensive leader.

Cabrera was injured running from first to second during the fourth inning on Friday as designated hitter Victor Martinez fouled off a pitch. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list for the first time in his career.

”It’s going to be tough without him for sure,“ said Detroit’s Alex Avila, the team’s regular catcher who started at first for the first time in his career. ”There’s no secret about it.

“In the past in short stretches, we have played well without him, knowing that we had to pick it up a little bit. With him out an extended period of time, we’ve got to make sure we try to keep it as close a possible to be able to make a run when he gets back.”

Detroit second baseman Ian Kinsler had three hits and drove in two runs, and left fielder Yoenis Cespedes supplied three hits, scored a run and knocked in another.

Avila made two nifty defensive plays at an unfamiliar position. He tumbled into the stands to snag catcher Russell Martin’s foul pop in the fourth. He also stuck his foot into the path of a diving Devon Travis the next inning to execute a pick off of Toronto’s second baseman.

Starter R.A. Dickey (3-9) allowed five runs on 11 hits in 5 2/3 innings for Toronto (42-41). Though the Blue Jays are the majors’ highest-scoring team, they have produced only 19 runs in Dickey’s losses, partly because he sometimes draws the other team’s ace.

“He runs into the top dogs, that’s for sure; what are you going to do?” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “You hope to hold it in check and hope your offense comes through for you. But when you’re facing those kind of guys, they’re going to limit you somewhat.”

Toronto left six runners on base when Price was on the mound and also hit into a double play, along with the pickoff.

“We made him work,” Gibbons said. “We battled him, he felt it. But he’s one of the best in the game and there’s a reason why.”

NOTES: The Tigers purchased the contract of INF Jefry Marte from Triple-A Toledo while placing 1B Miguel Cabrera on the 15-day disabled list on Saturday. Marte, who was selected the International League Player of the Month in June, was hitting .271 with 13 home runs and 55 RBIs in 77 games with the Mud Hens. ... Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said he would mix-and-match Alex Avila, Marte, Andrew Romine and possibly Josh Wilson at first base in Cabrera’s absence. Ausmus does not want to use DH Victor Martinez, who has battled a knee injury this season, in the field. “Right now, he’s not on the radar,” Ausmus said. ... Blue Jays manager Josh Gibbons said he is undecided who will be the starting pitcher against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. RHP Marco Estrada will close out the Tigers series on Monday and LHP Mark Buehrle will open the White Sox series. ... Toronto has scored six or more runs in 22 of its last 27 victories.