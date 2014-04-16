Preview: Blue Jays at Twins

The Minnesota Twins just can’t seem to figure out how to beat the Toronto Blue Jays. Minnesota will look to avoid its 17th loss in the past 21 meetings when it hosts the Blue Jays in the second contest of their three-game series Wednesday. Toronto used two big innings to subdue the Twins in Tuesday’s opener, scoring five runs in the fifth and getting a grand slam from Brett Lawrie in the ninth to cruise to a 9-3 victory, ending the Twins’ three-game winning streak.

Minnesota will look to even the series behind struggling right-hander Mike Pelfrey, who opened the season with a pair of clunkers. He’ll be opposed by Toronto knuckleballer R.A. Dickey, who has also stumbled to open the season and hasn’t fared well against the Twins over the course of his career. The other player to watch is Blue Jays outfielder Melky Cabrera, who enters Wednesday having recorded at least one hit in every game this season.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, SNET (Toronto), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH R.A. Dickey (1-2, 5.30 ERA) vs. Twins RH Mike Pelfrey (0-2, 7.84)

Dickey has had an uneven start to 2014, looking brilliant against the New York Yankees on April 5 but struggling mightily in losses to the Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros. The 39-year-old failed to capitalize on the light-hitting Astros in his last outing, surrendering five runs on six hits - including a pair of home runs - over seven uninspiring innings. Dickey is 2-2 with a 6.11 ERA - his third-highest against any opponent - in 35 1/3 innings versus the Twins.

Pelfrey’s days in the Minnesota rotation may be numbered following his latest sub-par performance, surrendering six runs on nine hits while issuing four walks over five innings in a 6-1 loss to Oakland. The 30-year-old has walked seven batters and allowed four home runs over 10 1/3 innings, failing to bounce back from a rough 2013 season that saw him go 5-13 with a 5.19 ERA. One of those victories did, however, come against the Blue Jays.

WALK-OFFS

1. Toronto sluggers Jose Bautista and Edwin Encarnacion are a combined 1-for-15 lifetime against Pelfrey.

2. Dickey has allowed 37 home runs in 37 starts with Toronto.

3. Blue Jays DH Adam Lind is day-to-day after exiting Tuesday’s game with lower back tightness.

PREDICTION: Twins 7, Blue Jays 6