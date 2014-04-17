Preview: Blue Jays at Twins (2nd)

The Minnesota Twins will have two chances to end their long-time struggles against the Toronto Blue Jays as the teams face off in a split doubleheader Thursday at chilly Target Field. Temperatures in Minnesota are expected to be in the mid-30s just one day after flurries forced the postponement of the middle game of the three-game series. Toronto prevailed 9-3 in the series opener and has won 16 of the last 20 encounters between the teams.

The key to the Twins’ success will be figuring out how to curtail the Jays’ surging offense. Toronto used two big innings - a five-fun fifth and a four-run ninth - to cruise in the series curtain raiser and has scored 20 runs in its past two games after a slow start to the campaign. Minnesota has been formidable when it comes to run-scoring - piling up 70 in its first 13 games - but has struggled at the plate overall, batting just .238 heading into Thursday’s double dip.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, RSN (Toronto), FSN (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Dustin McGowan (1-1, 4.00 ERA) vs. Twins RH Mike Pelfrey (0-2, 7.84)

McGowan stumbled through his season-opening start but bounced back in a big way last time out, limiting the Baltimore Orioles to five hits over 6 1/3 scoreless innings to earn his first major-league victory win June 22, 2008. The one-time top prospect was a bit fortunate against the Orioles - allowing 17 fly balls against just five groundballs - but threw 58 of his 90 pitches for strikes. McGowan allowed an unearned run in three innings against Minnesota in 2013.

Pelfrey’s days in the Minnesota rotation may be numbered following his latest subpar performance, surrendering six runs on nine hits while issuing four walks over five innings in a 6-1 loss to Oakland. The 30-year-old has walked seven batters and allowed four home runs over 10 1/3 innings, failing to bounce back from a rough 2013 season that saw him go 5-13 with a 5.19 ERA. One of those victories did, however, come against the Blue Jays.

WALK-OFFS

1. Toronto sluggers Jose Bautista and Edwin Encarnacion are a combined 1-for-15 lifetime against Pelfrey.

2. Blue Jays DH Adam Lind is day-to-day after exiting Tuesday’s game with lower back tightness.

3. Toronto OF Melky Cabrera has hit safely in a franchise-record 14 straight games to open the season.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 5, Twins 4