Preview: Blue Jays at Twins

The Minnesota Twins have overcome a rocky start to the season to surge into a tie for first place in the American League Central Division. The Twins extended their winning streak to a season high-matching five with a three-game sweep of Boston and gets set to face another AL East opponent when the Toronto Blue Jays visit to begin a three-game series on Friday night.

Minnesota opened the season by losing six of its first seven games but it has gone 19-6 since April 30 to pull into a tie with Kansas City atop the division. “Everybody is rowing that boat together,” Twins right fielder Torii Hunter told reporters. “It’s good to be in first, now you’ve just got to hold on to it.” Toronto was denied a season-best fourth straight win with a 10-inning loss to the Chicago White Sox in Wednesday’s series finale. Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson is on a tear, going 7-for-11 with four homers, seven RBIs and nine runs scored in his last three outings.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays LH Mark Buehrle (5-4, 5.13 ERA) vs. Twins RH Trevor May (3-3, 4.95)

Buehrle has earned a decision in all nine of his starts, but he absorbed his second straight loss last time out versus Seattle despite permitting three runs over 7 1/3 innings. Buehrle has five quality starts and has pitched at least six innings on six occasions, but has served up nine home runs. The 36-year-old veteran has more wins against the Twins than any other opponent, posting a 28-19 record and a 3.67 ERA.

May ended a three-start winless drought by registering a season-best nine strikeouts and permitting three runs over a career-high seven innings in a victory over the White Sox. He did not factor in the decision in his previous turn, allowing three runs over 6 2/3 innings against Tampa Bay. May, who has not walked a batter in his last two starts, has had issues against left-handed batters, who are hitting .328 against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. Minnesota owns the AL’s best home record at 17-6.

2. Donaldson, who hit game-winning and game-tying homers in the ninth inning versus Chicago, is 2-for-2 with two RBIs against May.

3. Hunter is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 4, Twins 3