Preview: Blue Jays at Twins

Chris Colabello made a triumphant return to the city where he played his first two seasons, hitting a tiebreaking home run Friday as the visiting Toronto Blue Jays snapped the Minnesota Twins’ winning streak at five games. Toronto attempts to win consecutive road games for the first time since April 9-10 on Saturday afternoon in the second of the three-game set.

Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson is on a white-hot tear, homering in a career-high four straight games and collecting 10 RBIs in that span. Donaldson clubbed a three-run blast in the series opener to extend his hitting streak against the Twins to 18 games. Minnesota appeared headed for its sixth win in a row after building a 4-0 first-inning lead Friday but it managed only a single the rest of the way to lose for only the seventh time in 26 games. The Twins, who haven’t dropped back-to-back home games this season, send Kyle Gibson to the mound Saturday to oppose rookie Aaron Sanchez.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, RSN (Toronto), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Aaron Sanchez (4-4, 3.98 ERA) vs. Twins RH Kyle Gibson (4-3, 2.72)

Sanchez halted a two-start losing streak by limiting Seattle to two runs and seven hits over 6 2/3 innings on Sunday. It marked the third time in the past four outings that Sanchez has pitched at least into the seventh inning after failing to get through six frames in his first five starts. The 22-year-old Sanchez matched his season low with two walks versus Seattle but still has as many bases on balls as strikeouts (34).

Gibson has been an integral part of Minnesota’s resurgence this month, going 3-1 in five starts while allowing a total of five runs over 34 innings. He registered a season-high eight strikeouts and permitted one run and four hits in eight innings to beat the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. The 27-year-old Gibson was sensational in his lone career start against the Blue Jays, tossing eight scoreless inning of four-hit ball in April 2014.

WALK-OFFS

1. Donaldson is 9-for-16 with five homers and 10 runs scored in the past four games.

2. Twins RHP Glen Perkins suffered his first blown save Friday after locking down his first 18 chances.

3. Toronto is averaging 6.6 runs over its last five games.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 4, Twins 3