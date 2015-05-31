Preview: Blue Jays at Twins

The surging Minnesota Twins can register their 20th victory in May when they host the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday in the rubber match of a three-game series. Brian Dozier’s tiebreaking RBI triple was the difference in Saturday’s 3-2 victory as Minnesota evened the series and improved to an American League-best 19-7 this month.

The Twins have won six of seven to draw within a half-game of first-place Kansas City in the AL Central Division. Toronto continues to be flustered by an inability to win close games, falling to 3-11 in contests decided by one run. “We’re right there, my gut tells me that’s going to change,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “Law of averages says that has to change.” Toronto stranded nine on base and finished 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position in its latest one-run setback.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), SNET (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Drew Hutchison (4-1, 5.12 ERA) vs. Twins RH Ricky Nolasco (5-1, 5.12)

Hutchison is coming off the second shutout of his career on Monday, limiting the Chicago White Sox to four hits and no walks while registering eight strikeouts. He suffered his only loss of the season in his previous turn, giving up four runs over 6 2/3 innings in a 4-3 setback to the Los Angeles Angels. Hutchison has had some rocky outings away from home, going 1-0 with an 8.03 ERA in five road starts.

Nolasco has won all five of his starts since missing 3 1/2 weeks with an ailing elbow and is coming off a season-high 7 2/3 innings versus Boston on Monday in which he yielded two runs on seven hits. It was the first time going beyond six innings for Nolasco, who has been backed by 32 runs during his winning streak. He has not factored in the decision in three starts against Toronto, allowing eight runs in 17 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Twins RHP Glen Perkins, who suffered his first blown save Friday, was held out Saturday but is expected to be available for the series finale.

2. Blue Jays LF Chris Colabello owns a career-high 10-game hitting streak while 3B Josh Donaldson has hit safely in 19 straight games versus Minnesota.

3. Dozier has 26 extra-base hits, second in the AL to Donaldson.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 5, Twins 3