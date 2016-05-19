Preview: Blue Jays at Twins

Perhaps a change of scenery - and a matchup with the worst team in the American League - will help the Toronto Blue Jays rediscover their winning ways. The Blue Jays will look to snap a season-high five-game losing streak when they begin a four-game series at the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.

After back-to-back one-run losses to end a tense series in Texas, Toronto returned home and got swept three straight by Tampa Bay by a combined score of 31-7. Favored by many to ride their high-powered offense to the World Series, the Blue Jays have scored more than six runs just four times in 42 games. Even Toronto’s woeful pace is a bit better than that of the Twins, who entered Wednesday last in the American League in runs and did little to help their cause with a 6-3 loss at Detroit, falling into a tie with Atlanta for the worst record in the majors (10-29). “We talked a lot about the first inning, being ready,” Minnesota manager Paul Molitor told reporters after his team’s 11th loss in 13 games. “Some of the basic things that you would hope at this level. We got to catch the ball, hit the cut-off man, all those kind of things that just jump out at you when you’re playing poorly.”

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet (Toronto), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Marco Estrada (1-2, 2.89 ERA) vs. Twins RH Ervin Santana (1-2, 3.38)

Estrada had made three straight quality starts before allowing five runs (four earned) in six innings of a no-decision at Texas on Saturday. He is winless in six straight outings despite posting a solid 3.44 ERA and limiting opponents to 27 hits in 36 2/3 innings. The Mexico native has allowed 12 runs in 18 2/3 innings in his career at Target Field.

Santana is coming off his best start of the season, allowing a run in six innings in a win at Cleveland on Saturday. The 33-year-old, who is making his first appearance at home since April 19, owns a 3.70 ERA in 17 career starts against Toronto. Reigning MVP Josh Donaldson is 5-for-14 with two homers and two doubles against Santana.

WALK-OFFS

1. Donaldson, who was given Wednesday off, is 1-for-21 over his last five games.

2. Minnesota has been successful in 23 of its last 26 steal attempts.

3. Blue Jays 1B Justin Smoak is hitting .375 in May.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 4, Twins 3