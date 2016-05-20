Preview: Blue Jays at Twins

The Toronto Blue Jays attempt to erase the memory of a five-game slide by recording a second straight victory when they continue their four-game series against the host Minnesota Twins on Friday. Toronto kicked off its seven-game road trip Thursday with a 3-2 triumph in 11 innings, which ended a losing streak that saw the club drop a pair of one-run decisions at Texas before being outscored 31-7 during a three-game sweep at the hands of Tampa Bay.

Edwin Encarnacion is riding a five-game hitting streak after going 3-for-5 with a two-run homer in Thursday’s win. Minnesota managed to record only four hits - all singles - as it suffered its fourth consecutive loss and 12th in 14 contests. The Twins have lost seven in a row at home, last winning at Target Field on April 26 against Cleveland. Joe Mauer is only 2-for-21 over his last five games but has made those hits count, belting a solo homer at Detroit on Tuesday and delivering an RBI single in Thursday’s loss.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Aaron Sanchez (3-1, 3.29 ERA) vs. Twins RH Tyler Duffey (1-2, 1.85)

Sanchez escaped with a no-decision at Texas on Sunday after surrendering six runs on seven hits and four walks in 6 2/3 innings. The 23-year-old Californian has been durable thus far in his first full season as a starter, working at least six innings in seven of his eight outings and seven frames on five occasions. Sanchez has allowed two runs over seven innings in two career games - one start - against Minnesota.

Duffey is coming off his best start of the year, an outing at Cleveland on Sunday in which he scattered six hits over seven scoreless innings en route to his first win of 2016. The 25-year-old Texan has allowed fewer than two earned runs in three of his four turns while working at least 6 1/3 frames in each of his last three outings. Duffey made his major-league debut against the Blue Jays in Toronto but lasted only two innings as he was tagged for six runs and five hits in a loss on Aug. 5, 2015.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Twins purchased the contract of Robbie Grossman from Triple-A Rochester and optioned fellow OF Eddie Rosario to the Red Wings.

2. Blue Jays RF Jose Bautista batted leadoff on Thursday for the first time since 2010, going 1-for-4 with a walk.

3. Minnesota RHP Kyle Gibson (shoulder) threw a simulated game that consisted of 45 pitches on Thursday and is slated to begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Fort Myers on Sunday.

