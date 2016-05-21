Preview: Blue Jays at Twins

The Toronto Blue Jays got their offense going in the series opener and attempt to continue swinging hot bats Saturday as they resume their four-game set against the host Minnesota Twins. Five players recorded multi-hit performances as Toronto posted a 9-3 victory on Friday after scoring three runs or fewer in each of its previous four contests.

Jose Bautista has gone 3-for-9 with a homer and three RBIs while batting in the leadoff spot over the first two games of the series and has hit safely in eight of his last nine. Minnesota’s losing streak reached five games on Friday as it squandered an early lead and fell for the 13th time in 15 contests. The Twins have dropped eight in a row at home, last winning at Target Field on April 26 against Cleveland. Robbie Grossman had quite the debut on Friday, finishing a triple shy of the cycle a day after having his contract purchased from Triple-A Rochester.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, Sportsnet (Toronto), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays LH J.A. Happ (5-1, 3.40 ERA) vs. Twins LH Pat Dean (0-1, 4.50)

Happ looks to rebound from a dismal performance against Tampa Bay on Monday, when he was battered for a season-high eight runs and seven hits in two-plus innings for his first loss of 2016. The 33-year-old native of Illinois worked at least six frames and yielded three runs or fewer in each of his first seven turns this year. Happ, who has posted a 1.91 ERA in four road outings, is 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA in four career games (three starts) versus Minnesota.

Dean will be making his first major-league start after going 1-3 with a 3.00 ERA in six turns for Triple-A Rochester earlier this season. The 26-year-old Connecticut native has made two relief appearances for the Twins, including a 5 1/3-inning effort at Detroit on Monday in which he gave up two runs on 10 hits. Dean made his debut on May 11, when he yielded two runs on four hits and two walks in 2 2/3 frames against Baltimore.

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays LF Michael Saunders has hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games and recorded six multi-hit performances in his last 10 contests.

2. Minnesota OF Danny Santana went 4-for-8 over the first two contests of the series.

3. Toronto DH Edwin Encarnacion went 0-for-5 on Friday, ending his hitting streak at five games.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 8, Twins 2