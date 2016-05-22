Preview: Blue Jays at Twins

The Toronto Blue Jays look to avoid splitting a four-game road series with the American League-worst Minnesota Twins on Sunday when they meet for the finale. The Blue Jays won the first two games of the set before coughing up a two-run lead Saturday when Minnesota scored five in the eighth inning to end a five-game losing streak.

Jose Bautista homered for the Toronto on Saturday to give him 13 in 20 career games at Target Field and fellow outfielder Michael Saunders hit his third in his last four games overall. The Blue Jays send ace Marcus Stroman to the mound in search of his first victory since May 1 against Twins right-hander Phil Hughes, who has won once in eight starts in 2016. Eduardo Nunez belted a three-run homer and Danny Santana added a two-run double in Minnesota’s big rally Saturday. Former AL MVP Joe Mauer, who has hit safely in 15 of 18 home games, was rested Saturday by the Twins and should return to the lineup.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, Sportsnet (Toronto), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Marcus Stroman (4-1, 4.23 ERA) vs. Twins RH Phil Hughes (1-6, 5.70)

Stroman is winless in his last three outings after allowing seven runs and 13 hits over 5 2/3 innings to suffer his first regular-season loss in 15 outings last time out. The 25-year-old Duke product did not give up a homer in his last three starts and has surrendered only four blasts in 61 2/3 innings overall. Mauer and Oswaldo Arcia are each 2-for-3 against Stroman, who gave up three runs in six innings in his only meeting with the Twins in 2014.

Hughes comes in off his best start of the season on Tuesday when he limited Detroit to one run and three hits over 6 1/3 innings without being involved in the decision. It was the first time in four starts that Hughes went more than five innings, but he has still gone winless in five straight outings. Edwin Encarnacion is 15-for-42 with five doubles and a homer versus Hughes, who is 6-8 with a 4.69 ERA in 30 games (23 starts) against Toronto.

WALK-OFFS

1. Minnesota C Kurt Suzuki went 0-for-3 on Saturday, leaving him one hit short of 1,000 for his career.

2. Encarnacion boasts 30 homers in 79 games during the month of May since 2014 – six this season.

3. Twins 3B Trevor Plouffe is 0-for-12 in the series after recording seven hits in his previous four contests.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 4, Twins 1