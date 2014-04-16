FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blue Jays at Twins, ppd.
April 16, 2014
April 16, 2014 / 6:12 PM / 3 years ago

Blue Jays at Twins, ppd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTS order of Toronto starters)

Blue Jays at Twins, ppd.: Inclement weather forced the postponement of the middle contest of a three-game series between Toronto and host Minnesota.

The game was rescheduled for Thursday as part of a split doubleheader, with the first game going as scheduled at 1:10 p.m. ET and the second game set to start at 7:10 p.m. ET. The Thursday forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with an expected temperature in the mid 30s.

Toronto knuckleballer R.A. Dickey (1-2, 5.30 ERA) will oppose Minnesota’s Kyle Gibson (2-0, 1.59) in the afternoon showdown while the Blue Jays send hard-throwing Dustin McGowan (1-1, 4.00) to the hill in the late game against Twins right-hander Mike Pelfrey (0-2, 7.84). The Blue Jays prevailed 9-3 in Tuesday’s series opener, its 16th win in the past 20 head-to-head meetings.

