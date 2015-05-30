Blue Jays 6, Twins 4

MINNEAPOLIS -- Chris Colabello’s two-run homer with no outs in the top of the ninth inning broke a tie and the Toronto Blue Jays posted a 6-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night at Target Field.

The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for Minnesota, which entered the day tied atop the American League Central standings.

Colabello’s homer came on a first-pitch fastball from Twins closer Glen Perkins, who walked Jays catcher Russell Martin to start the inning. For Colabello, who was waived by the Twins last winter before being claimed by Toronto, the home run was his fourth of the year.

Blue Jays left hander Mark Buehrle picked up the win, allowing four runs -- all in the first inning -- and facing the minimum in his final eight innings.

Buehrle allowed four runs and six hits, walking none and striking out three while improving to 6-4. It was his 29th career win against Minnesota, more than any other active pitcher and the second complete game in his last three starts.

Perkins took the loss, allowing a run for the first time since May 16. It was the first time this season that Perkins gave up more than one run in an inning.

Twins starter Trevor May didn’t figure into the final decision, allowing four runs, eight hits and a walk. His one mistake was a three-run homer to Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson in the fifth that tied the score at 4.

After Toronto left the bases loaded in the bottom of the first against May, Minnesota exploded for four runs in their half of the inning.

With a light rain falling, the Twins started the inning with three consecutive hits. Second baseman Brian Dozier led off with a double. Two batters later, first baseman Joe Mauer drove him in with a sharp single.

Two hitters after that, right fielder Torii Hunter smashed a one-out double high off the fence in center field. Catcher Kurt Suzuki followed with an RBI single and designated hitter Eduardo Escobar’s sacrifice fly made it 4-0.

Toronto got one back in the second on an RBI double by shortstop Jose Reyes, who was thrown out trying to stretch his hit into a triple.

The Blue Jays pulled even in the fifth as center fielder Kevin Pillar and Reyes each singled ahead of Donaldson, who blasted a home run to dead center, his 14th homer of the season. Donaldson has homered in four consecutive games.

NOTES: Blue Jays IF Devon Travis began a rehabilitation assignment Friday with Triple-A Buffalo. Travis has been on the disabled list since May 17 with inflammation in his left shoulder. ... Blue Jays C Dioner Navarro also began a rehabilitation stint with Buffalo on Friday. Navarro has been out a month with a hamstring injury. ... Twins RHP Casey Fien was activated off the 15-day disabled list. Fien missed a month with a sore throwing shoulder. ... Twins RHP Michael Tonkin was optioned to Triple-A Rochester. ... The Blue Jays and Twins will play the second game of a three-game series at Target Field on Saturday. Toronto RHP Aaron Sanchez (4-4, 3.98 ERA) will oppose Minnesota RHP Kyle Gibson (4-3, 2.72 ERA).