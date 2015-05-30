Twins pull out another close one

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins showed their mettle again on Saturday, as second baseman Brian Dozier’s seventh-inning triple drove in the winning run in a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays at Target Field.

The clubs will play the rubber match of a three-game series on Sunday.

Following a leadoff single by center fielder Aaron Hicks, Dozier followed two batters later with a deep drive that barely eluded a diving Ezequiel Carrera in the right center field gap.

”(Blue Jays catcher Russell) Martin went out there before that and I figured they’d want to stay away,“ Dozier said. ”So I kind of crowded the plate there.

“Two-seamer, away, I just stayed with it. (Carrera) almost made an unbelievable catch, but luckily he didn’t get it.”

Twins right-hander Ryan Pressly earned the victory in relief of starter Kyle Gibson, pitching a 1-2-3 seventh inning before Dozier’s heroics.

Twins right-hander Blaine Boyer pitched a perfect ninth for his first save in place of closer Glen Perkins, who had the day off after pitching in three of the last four days.

It was Boyer’s first Major League save since April 2, 2011, when he played for the New York Mets.

One of baseball’s better teams in close games, the Twins never trailed and improved to 10-6 in one-run games this season.

The Blue Jays had a number of opportunities to blow the game open early, but were unable to take advantage of a largely ineffective Kyle Gibson, dropping to 3-11 in games decided by one run.

“He was fighting it,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “As far as strike-ball ratio, his pitch count got up there real quickly. But you have to give him credit for keeping us in the game and giving us a chance.”

Gibson coaxed a double play in each of the first three innings to wiggle out of jams.

With the bases loaded and one out in the third, Gibson got Martin to ground softly back to the mound, starting a 1-2-3 double play to end the threat.

”He had to pitch out of some jams,“ Martin said. ”It’s not an easy thing to do. You have to tip your cap; he made some pitches when he needed to. He made pitches and I feel like we may have missed some pitches too.

“But he battled, kept them in the game and did enough to win.”

The Twins rewarded their starter by getting the lead in the next half inning on a solo home run by catcher Chris Herrmann to take a 1-0 edge.

Gibson was one strike away from punching out the side in the fourth, but center fielder Kevin Pillar ripped a 2-and-2 fastball over the left field fence to tie the game, 1-1.

The Twins regained the lead in the bottom of the inning, getting back-to-back doubles from first baseman Joe Mauer and third baseman Trevor Plouffe for a 2-1 lead. Plouffe finished with two hits.

Toronto had perhaps its best chance of the day to take control of the game in the sixth, getting singles by Martin and left fielder Chris Colabello to lead off the inning.

Right fielder Carrera laid down a bunt to move the runners over, but reached base when Herrmann’s throw evaded Dozier covering first, scoring Martin.

With the game tied with runners on second and third with nobody out, Gibson got a strikeout and an infield pop up before handing the game over to left-hander Brian Duensing, who got Jays shortstop Jose Reyes to strike out swinging.

”We had a lot of opportunities early, but I tip my hat to Gibson,“ Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. ”We had him on the ropes a few innings, but he was able to get some key outs at some key times.

“One of those games that was back and forth. They got the big hit, we didn‘t.”

Gibson allowed one earned run in 5 2/3 innings, walking four and striking out three.

“He made some big-time pitches in a bunch of key situations to get some ground balls,” Dozier said. “He worked some counts against a really good-hitting team, especially the middle of that lineup, one of the better ones in all of baseball. They can do some damage.”

Blue Jays reliever Aaron Loup took the loss, giving up the winning run on two hits in one inning of relief.

Toronto right-hander Aaron Sanchez did not figure into the decision after allowing two runs on seven hits and three walks in six innings.

NOTES: Blue Jays INF Devon Travis did not play in a scheduled rehabilitation game Saturday with Triple-A Buffalo. Travis had soreness in his injured left shoulder, which put him on the disabled list on May 17. ... Twins C Kurt Suzuki did not play (rest). ... Twins RF Torii Hunter did not play (rest). ... The Blue Jays and Twins will wrap up their three-game series at Target Field on Sunday. Toronto’s Drew Hutchinson (4-1, 5.12 ERA) will oppose Minnesota’s Ricky Nolasco (5-1, 5.12 ERA).