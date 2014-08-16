Preview: Blue Jays at White Sox

After getting blasted in the first four contests of their eight-game road trip, the Toronto Blue Jays look to reverse their fortune when they continue their three-game series against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. Toronto has been outscored 30-9 during its slide and is 3-10 in August to fall four games behind Seattle in the race for the second wild card in the American League. Melky Cabrera, who had a two-run homer in Friday’s 11-5 setback, has collected 14 hits in his last 10 contests.

Jose Abreu had three of Chicago’s 17 hits in the series opener and drove in three to increase his major league-leading total to 89. The rookie looks to continue his hot hand against veteran Mark Buehrle, who returns to U.S. Cellular Field for the first time since moving on from the White Sox at the 2011 Winter Meetings. Fellow left-hander and close friend John Danks, who provides the opposition Saturday, signed a five-year deal with Chicago as Buehrle was headed to the Marlins.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, RSN (Toronto), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays LH Mark Buehrle (11-8, 3.31 ERA) vs. White Sox LH John Danks (9-8, 4.96)

Buehrle receives his third shot against the team with which he spent the initial 12 seasons of his career. The 35-year-old allowed two runs on six hits in eight innings to take the hard-luck loss versus Chicago on June 29. Buehrle has recorded just one win since that outing and was fortunate to walk away with a no-decision Sunday after permitting five runs in 3 1/3 innings versus Detroit.

Danks suffered his second straight loss after yielding four runs on eight hits in 6 1/3 innings in a 4-2 setback to Seattle on Sunday. The 29-year-old has allowed at least four runs in each of his last five starts while surrendering a total of nine homers. Danks improved to 2-4 in his career versus Toronto after permitting two runs on five hits in six innings in a 5-4 win June 27.

WALK-OFFS

1. Toronto 1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion (strained right quadriceps muscle) went 0-for-4 in his return from the disabled list, but has belted a pair of solo homers in his career versus Danks.

2. Chicago DH/OF Adam Dunn is 7-for-15 with two homers and five RBIs in his last four games.

3. White Sox manager Robin Ventura admitted RF Avisail Garcia could return to the lineup as soon as this series as the latter works his way back from a torn labrum in his shoulder.

PREDICTION: White Sox 4, Blue Jays 3