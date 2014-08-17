Preview: Blue Jays at White Sox

After having little for which to smile to begin their eight-game road trip, the Toronto Blue Jays could take a major step in reversing their fortunes on Sunday as they vie for the series victory against the host Chicago White Sox. Melky Cabrera isn’t to blame for Toronto’s troubles as he drove in two runs for the second straight outing in Saturday’s 6-3 win. The Dominican has collected 16 hits in his last 11 contests for the Blue Jays, who improved to 1-4 on their road trip and 4-10 in August to move 3 1/2 games behind Detroit in the race for the second wild card in the American League.

Chicago isn’t doing much smiling after dropping nine of its last 13, but did receive some positive news as Avisail Garcia (shoulder) went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in his return from the 60-day disabled list. With the White Sox comfortably out of contention, slugger Adam Dunn admitted to MLB.com that this season could be his last. “I would say there’s probably a really good chance actually,” the 34-year-old said. “But again, I‘m not making any decisions or anything yet.”

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, RSN (Toronto), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Drew Hutchison (8-10, 4.60 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Scott Carroll (4-7, 4.81)

Hutchison allowed six runs for the third time in six outings to suffer the loss against Seattle on Monday. The 23-year-old has also been taken deep in each of his last five starts after serving up just 11 homers in his previous 19 outings. Hutchison, who has yet to face the White Sox in his brief career, is 1-3 in his last five road starts to even his mark at 5-5 away from home.

After having his previous outing skipped due to a blister on his throwing hand, Carroll vies for his first win since July 12 when he takes the mound Sunday. The 29-year-old struggled mightily in his last game, allowing three homers and seven runs total in five innings en route to a 13-3 setback to the Mariners on Aug. 7. Carroll was also tagged for five runs in as many innings to take the loss in a 7-0 decision versus Toronto on June 26.

WALK-OFFS

1. Toronto SS Jose Reyes has hit safely in eight straight and 14 of his last 16.

2. Chicago rookie 1B Jose Abreu is 5-for-9 with three RBIs and three runs scored in the series.

3. Blue Jays 1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion is 1-for-9 in two games since returning from the disabled list with a strained right quadriceps muscle.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 6, White Sox 2