Preview: Blue Jays at White Sox

Chris Sale has a chance to set a major-league record when he takes the mound for the Chicago White Sox on Monday night in the opener of a four-game series against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays. Sale has struck out at least 10 batters in eight consecutive starts, tying the all-time mark set by Pedro Martinez with the Boston Red Sox in 1999.

During Sale’s historic tear, he has fanned 97 batters while walking only nine over 60 innings, yet he remains winless over his last four turns. The White Sox, who provided a total of five runs of support during Sale’s dry spell, had their four-game winning streak snapped when they dropped a 9-1 decision to Baltimore on Sunday. Toronto, which avoided a three-game series sweep with a 10-5 thumping of Detroit in the series finale, sends left-hander Mark Buehrle to the mound to face his former teammates. “It should be fun. It should be fast too,” Chicago manager Robin Ventura said of the matchup between Buehrle and Sale.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, SNET (Toronto), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays LH Mark Buehrle (9-4, 3.64 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Chris Sale (6-4, 2.87)

Buehrle has been putting up impressive numbers of his own, winning back-to-back outings and stretching his unbeaten streak to seven starts after holding Boston to one run over seven innings on Wednesday. He won his previous turn against Texas by giving up two runs over seven innings versus Texas - the sixth straight start he’s allowed two runs or fewer. He has been tormented by Melky Cabrera, who is 17-for-30 against him.

Sale was saddled with a no-decision last time out despite a masterful performance in which he struck out 12 and limited major league-best St. Louis to one run and six hits over eight innings. It was the fifth time in seven starts that Sale allowed one run or less, a span in which he allowed four hits or fewer four times. The 6-6 Sale has made five appearances (two starts) against Toronto, posting a 1-2 record and 2.84 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Toronto leads the majors in runs scored (460) while Chicago (271) ranks last.

2. Cabrera has hit safely in four straight games after going 5-for-10 against Baltimore.

3. Blue Jays rookie 2B Devon Travis is 12-for-25 during his seven-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 3, White Sox 2