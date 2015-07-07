Preview: Blue Jays at White Sox

The Toronto Blue Jays rode an 11-game winning streak last month to surge into contention in the American League East, but now find themselves trying to halt a slide as they continue a four-game series at the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. Toronto has dropped six of its last eight following Monday’s 4-2 setback and will fall back to .500 with another loss.

Left-hander Felix Doubront is expected to make his first start of the season for the Blue Jays, who are 17-24 away from home. Stellar pitching has fueled a 5-1 hot streak for the White Sox, who have yielded a total of six runs in their last five victories. Melky Cabrera is 8-for-19 with six RBIs during a five-game hitting streak after delivering a tiebreaking two-run double in the eighth inning of Monday’s win. Chicago left-hander Jose Quintana will look to continue his mastery of Toronto while seeking to win back-to-back starts for the first time this season.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, SNET (Toronto), CSN-Plus Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays LH Felix Doubront (0-0, 3.86 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Jose Quintana (4-7, 3.81)

Doubront will make his first start since Sept. 20, when he was a member of the Chicago Cubs. A two-time 11-game winner with Boston, Doubront made his season debut in relief at Detroit on Friday, giving up one run on three hits over 2 1/3 innings. The 27-year-old Venezuelan, who logged a 2.44 ERA in nine starts at Triple-A Buffalo this season, is 2-1 with a 3.80 ERA in five appearances (four starts) versus Chicago.

Quintana recorded his seventh consecutive quality start last time out, picking up the victory by striking out eight and limiting St. Louis to one run and six hits over six innings. Still, he has allowed at least nine hits in every other start over his last six turns, including a season-high 11 at Detroit on June 26. Quintana has been exceptional in six career starts versus the Blue Jays, logging a 4-1 record and 1.80 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays 3B Josh Donaldson, who set an All-Star record with 14.09 million votes, reached 20 homers for the third straight season.

2. White Sox 1B Jose Abreu has hit safely in eight consecutive games.

3. Blue Jays RF Jose Bautista and C Russell Martin, also named to the All-Star team, were a combined 0-for-7 in the series opener.

PREDICTION: White Sox 4, Blue Jays 3