Preview: Blue Jays at White Sox

Josh Donaldson admitted to being “kind of mind blown” after earning an All-Star berth with the highest vote total in major-league history, but the Toronto Blue Jays third baseman is not resting on his laurels. Donaldson has homered in back-to-back games for Toronto, which continues its four-game series against the host Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.

Donaldson’s tiebreaking blast was the difference in Tuesday’s 2-1 victory and marked his sixth homer in five games against the White Sox this season. In addition to going deep in all five games, Donaldson is 10-for-17 with nine RBIs and 11 runs scored versus White Sox. Punchless Chicago, which is last in the majors in runs scored, extended its franchise record of scoring four runs or fewer to 24 consecutive home games. First baseman Jose Abreu has hit safely in nine straight games for the White Sox, but Avisail Garcia’s nine-game streak was halted Tuesday.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, SNET (Toronto), WPWR (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Drew Hutchison (8-2, 5.23 ERA) vs. White Sox LH John Danks (4-8, 4.95)

Hutchison’s seven-start unbeaten string ended with a thud as he was hammered for seven runs (five earned) and 10 hits over 4 2/3 innings in am 8-6 loss at Detroit on Friday. Hutchison had won his three previous starts, allowing a total of three earned runs, but he failed to get through the sixth inning in each of them. He has been hit hard away from home, sporting a 9.00 ERA despite a 2-1 record in nine road starts.

Danks ended a four-start losing streak with one of his best efforts of the season, holding Baltimore scoreless on five hits over seven innings in a 1-0 victory on Friday. The 30-year-old Texan was knocked around for 22 runs and 33 hits spanning 22 1/3 innings during the four-game skid. He is 2-4 with a 6.23 ERA in nine starts versus the Blue Jays, including a shaky outing on May 26 in which he was tagged for six runs in five innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Donaldson has nine homers in 19 career games against Chicago and is 6-for-11 with a pair of homers and six RBIs versus Danks.

2. White Sox SS Alexei Ramirez is 4-for-7 in the series and has hit safely in six straight games.

3. Toronto has won only four games when scoring three runs or fewer.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 5, White Sox 4