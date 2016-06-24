Preview: Blue Jays at White Sox

Toronto right-hander Aaron Sanchez looks to win his seventh consecutive decision when the Blue Jays open a three-game set against the host Chicago White Sox on Friday. Sanchez's lone loss of the season came on April 22 and he has allowed two or fewer runs in nine of his 14 outings.

Blue Jays designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion leads the major leagues with 62 RBIs and has been scorching hot with nine homers and 22 RBIs in June. "I feel good right now," Encarnacion told reporters through team translator Josue Peley. "I've seen the numbers that I've had in this month compared to other months. It's impressive, but I just feel good at the plate right now." The White Sox were in position to record a four-game road sweep at Boston but let a late lead slip away on Thursday and dropped an 8-7 decision in 10 innings. First baseman Jose Abreu hit a three-run homer among two hits and has 10 multi-hit outings in June.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, Sportsnet One (Toronto), CSN-Plus (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Aaron Sanchez (7-1, 3.35 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Carlos Rodon (2-6, 4.16)

Sanchez is expected to be moved to the bullpen later in the season but he is thriving in the rotation and has struck out 89 in 91 1/3 innings. The 23-year-old defeated the Baltimore Orioles in each of his last two starts despite serving up four homers in the first one. Sanchez has yet to lose on the road and is 5-0 with a 2.43 ERA and .205 batting average against in eight starts.

Rodon has given up two or fewer earned runs in five of his past six outings but has just one victory during the stretch. He received a no-decision against Cleveland in his last turn when he gave up two runs, eight hits and struck out a season-best eight in 6 1/3 innings. Rodon is just 1-3 with a 4.55 ERA in six home starts this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays 3B Josh Donaldson, the reigning American League MVP, is batting .348 with four homers and 17 RBIs in June.

2. Chicago C Alex Avila had four hits on Thursday after being 0-for-13 over his previous four games.

3. Toronto SS Troy Tulowitzki, who recently returned from a quadriceps injury, is 5-for-10 with two homers over the past three games.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 6, White Sox 5