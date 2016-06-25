Preview: Blue Jays at White Sox

Melky Cabrera has found his batting stroke, raising his average 15 points in three days, and aims for another productive outing when the Chicago White Sox host the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday in the middle contest of a three-game set. Cabrera went 3-for-4 with a homer in the series-opening 3-2 win over Toronto and is 8-for-15 with two blasts and five RBIs over his last three games.

Todd Frazier recorded two hits in the opener, including the tiebreaking single in the seventh inning that represented Chicago’s lone hit in 14 at-bats with runners in scoring position. Former Blue Jay Brett Lawrie notched three hits to improve to 5-for-8 over the last two contests as the White Sox won for the fourth time in five games. Toronto has dropped four of its last five contests and its usually potent offense has scored just two runs in three of the defeats. Blue Jays slugger Edwin Encarnacion, who leads the American League with 62 RBIs, struck out in four of five hitless at-bats in the opener and is 5-for-28 with three homers and 10 RBIs against scheduled starter Miguel Gonzalez.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, Sportsnet (Toronto), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH R.A. Dickey (4-8, 4.08 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Miguel Gonzalez (1-2, 4.29)

Dickey has lost back-to-back starts after winning his previous two outings. The knuckleballer has a 3.03 ERA over his last five turns while giving up three or fewer runs in each of the starts. Dickey allowed six runs and eight hits in six innings of a loss to Chicago on April 26 to drop to 2-6 with a 7.57 ERA in 12 career appearances (eight starts) against the White Sox and has served up three homers to Jose Abreu and two apiece to Cabrera and Frazier.

Gonzalez has allowed one run in two of his last three starts, including his last turn against Boston in which he gave up four hits in 6 2/3 innings of a no-decision. He experienced his worst showing of the season between the two good efforts when he allowed seven runs and eight hits over 3 1/3 frames in a loss to Detroit. Gonzalez is 7-3 with a 2.99 ERA in 14 career appearances (13 starts) against Toronto, including a no-decision this season in which he allowed five runs and a season-worst 11 hits in 5 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays 1B Justin Smoak sat out Friday and underwent X-rays after fouling a ball off his knee on Wednesday.

2. Abreu, who has recorded 10 multi-hit peformances in June, was rested Friday due to sore legs and is expected back in the lineup on Saturday.

3. Toronto 3B Josh Donaldson is 5-for-10 over his last three contests but has gone five games without an RBI.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 8, White Sox 7