Preview: Blue Jays at White Sox

The Chicago White Sox have enough at the top of the rotation to overcome some weak hitting, but don’t currently seem to have enough at the back end to be successful - even with a historic offensive effort. The White Sox will try to put things together on both sides of the ball when they host the Toronto Blue Jays in the rubber match of a three-game series on Sunday.

Carlos Rodon and four relievers combined on a 3-2 win in Friday’s series opener but Miguel Gonzalez could not keep Chicago from falling 10-8 on Saturday. The right-hander yielded eight runs in 5 1/3 innings, which proved to be too much for the offense to overcome despite the team tying a franchise record with seven solo home runs. The Blue Jays are capable of putting up some impressive offensive numbers as well and pounded out 13 hits while reaching double figures in runs scored for the sixth time in the last 13 games. Toronto could find runs harder to come by against Chicago ace Chris Sale on Sunday and is trying to survive a six-game road trip that heads to Colorado on Monday before finishing off the first half with 11 straight home games.

TV: 2:10 p.m. Sportsnet (Toronto), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Marcus Stroman (6-3, 5.23 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Chris Sale (12-2, 2.83)

Stroman looked like he had pulled out of a slump with seven strong innings against light-hitting Philadelphia on June 14 but fell off again at Baltimore last Sunday. The Duke product was ripped for seven runs on 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings to suffer the loss and fall to 1-2 with a 7.89 ERA in June. Stroman started against Chicago at home on April 25 and did not factor in the decision while yielding four runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Sale pulled out of his own brief funk by dominating the major’s best offense at Boston on Tuesday, scattering one run and four hits across seven innings while striking out nine. The Florida native did not yield a home run in that outing after surrendering a total of five in his previous three starts. Sale started at Toronto on April 26 and breezed to a win while allowing one run and four hits in eight innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays RHP Gavin Floyd left Saturday’s game with tightness in his right shoulder.

2. Toronto 3B Josh Donaldson recorded multiple hits in seven of the last 10 games.

3. Chicago 3B Brett Lawrie hit an inside-the-park home run and an over-the-fence homer on Saturday, and is 8-for-12 in the last three games.

PREDICTION: White Sox 5, Blue Jays 2