White Sox 3, Blue Jays 2: Jose Quintana worked into the eighth and Marcus Semien hit his first major-league home run as host Chicago won a makeup game.

Avisail Garcia also homered for the White Sox, who won for just the sixth time in their last 24 games.

Quintana (9-6) allowed two runs and five hits while striking out six in 7 1/3 innings. His ERA in five starts this month is 2.22.

Dayan Viciedo singled to start the bottom of the second and Semien hammered an 0-2 offering from J.A. Happ (4-7) over the wall in left to make it 2-0. J.P. Arencibia slugged his 21st home run in the fifth to halve the deficit for Toronto, but Garcia went the opposite way for a solo shot of his own in the bottom half.

A Ryan Goins RBI single in the eighth got the Blue Jays within 3-2 and they had runners at first and second with one out before Donnie Veal and Nate Jones combined to wiggle out of the jam. Addison Reed survived a leadoff walk in the ninth to pick up his 39th save.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The contest was the makeup game for a June 12 rainout. ... Happ was charged with three runs and eight hits in five innings. ... Toronto travels to Baltimore to open a three-game series Tuesday. Chicago heads to Cleveland for a two-game set.