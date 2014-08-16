White Sox 11, Blue Jays 5: Rookie Jose Abreu collected three hits and drove in three runs as host Chicago exploded for five-run first and fifth innings to win the opener of the three-game series.

Adam Dunn also had three hits and matched Dayan Viciedo with two RBIs for the White Sox, who collected 17 hits en route to defeating Toronto for the fourth time in five meetings. Alexei Ramirez scored three times while Conor Gillaspie, Jordan Danks and Alejandro De Aza each drove in a run in the victory.

The offensive outburst was more than welcomed by Hector Noesi (7-8), who improved to 4-1 in his last six starts despite allowing five runs on eight hits in five innings. Toronto rookie Marcus Stroman was not as fortunate, permitting five runs on as many hits before being relieved with two outs in the first.

Melky Cabrera belted a two-run homer and Adam Lind recorded an RBI single for the Blue Jays, who have been outscored 30-9 en route to losing the first four contests of their eight-game road trip. Toronto dropped four games behind Seattle in the race for the second wild card in the American League.

After Chicago claimed a 5-1 lead in the first inning, Jose Reyes’ sacrifice fly and Cabrera’s 15th homer brought the Blue Jays within one in the second. Viciedo answered with his second RBI single of the night in the bottom half before Abreu’s two-run single in the fifth gave the White Sox a 9-4 advantage.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Toronto 1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion went 0-for-4 in his return from a strained right quadriceps muscle. He had been sidelined since July 5. ... The White Sox batted around in each of their five-run innings. ... Reyes led off the contest with a single to extend his hitting streak to seven games.