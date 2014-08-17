(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout.)

Blue Jays 6, White Sox 3: Melky Cabrera ripped a go-ahead two-run double in the seventh inning as visiting Toronto snapped its four-game losing streak.

Nolan Reimold and Jose Reyes each recorded an RBI single among their two hits for the Blue Jays, who improved to 4-10 in August and climbed within 6 1/2 games of first-place Baltimore in the American League East and 3 1/2 of Detroit for the second wild card. Danny Valencia and Munenori Kawasaki each had two hits and scored a run while Jose Bautista added an RBI single.

Avisail Garcia delivered a run-scoring single in the sixth inning for Chicago after being sidelined since April with a shoulder injury. Garcia scored on Paul Konerko’s base hit and Dayan Viciedo lifted a sacrifice fly for the White Sox.

Toronto’s Mark Buehrle, who spent his initial 12 seasons with Chicago, breezed through the first five innings in his return to U.S. Celluar Field before being charged with three runs after getting just one more out. Brett Cecil (1-3) struck out two of the three batters he faced to pick up the win and Casey Janssen retired the side in the ninth for his 19th save.

After the White Sox forged a 3-3 tie in the sixth, the Blue Jays regained the lead in the seventh as Cabrera sent a first-pitch slider from Matt Lindstrom (2-2) into center to plate Kawasaki and Reyes. Cabrera advanced to third on an error and came around to score on Bautista’s single to center.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Chicago LHP John Danks received a no-decision after allowing three runs on seven hits in six innings. ... The White Sox placed OF Moises Sierra on the disabled list with a balky back prior to the contest. ... Chicago rookie 1B Jose Abreu, who went 2-for-4, is 5-for-9 with three runs scored and three RBIs in the series.