White Sox 7, Blue Jays 5: Conor Gillaspie belted a grand slam to highlight a six-run first inning as host Chicago fended off Toronto to claim the rubber match of the three-game series.

Jordan Danks added a two-run homer and a sacrifice fly for the White Sox, who have won just five of their last 14 contests. Gordon Beckham and Alejandro De Aza each had two hits and Gillaspie scored twice in the victory.

Edwin Encarnacion launched a two-run homer and Jose Reyes had three hits and scored twice for the Blue Jays, who have been outscored 40-20 en route to dropping to 1-5 on their eight-game road trip. Dioner Navarro added an RBI single as Toronto fell to 4-11 in August and dropped four games behind Seattle in the race for the second wild card in the American League.

Rookie Scott Carroll (5-7) picked up his first win since July 12 despite allowing five runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. Four relievers combined for 3 1/3 scoreless frames, with Jake Petricka working out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth for his ninth save.

After the Blue Jays scratched for the early lead, Gillaspie put Chicago in front by depositing a 2-2 fastball from Drew Hutchinson (8-11) over the wall in right-center field for a two-out grand slam. Beckham followed with a single before Danks sent an 0-1 changeup into the seats in left-center for his second homer.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Reyes is 17-for-42 with nine runs scored during his nine-game hitting streak. ... Hutchinson permitted seven runs on eight hits in six innings to take the loss for Toronto, which wraps up its road trip when it opens an abbreviated two-game set versus Milwaukee on Tuesday. ... Chicago continues its six-game homestand when it begins a three-game series against Baltimore on Monday.