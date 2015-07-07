White Sox 4, Blue Jays 2

CHICAGO -- Chris Sale did not make history, but the Chicago White Sox’s left-handed ace did pitch another gem in the White Sox’s 4-2 come-from-behind victory Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays at U.S. Cellular Field.

Sale needed 10 strikeouts to become the first pitcher in major-league history to record at least 10 strikeouts in nine straight starts, but he finished with six in his 104-pitch complete-game victory.

Winning the game is what he cared about most, and that came courtesy of an eighth-inning rally by the White Sox (37-43). Chicago scored three runs off Toronto starter Mark Buehrle in the eighth to spoil an otherwise strong outing by the former left-handed White Sox ace.

Left fielder Melky Cabrera came through with a one-out double that plated two runs in the eighth and provided the winning margin, while Sale finished off his start by getting designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion to hit into a game-ending double play.

Sale allowed six hits and two runs and didn’t walk anybody to go with his six strikeouts. Buehrle threw all eight innings for the Blue Jays (43-42) and had a string of four straight winning starts come to an end. Buehrle allowed nine hits, didn’t walk any and struck out two.

Each pitcher likes to work fast on the mound, which led some to predict it would be a fast game. It turned out to be lightning quick, finishing in just one hour, 54 minutes to avoid a looming storm that was approaching the area.

The Blue Jays got their runs off Sale on solo homers in the third by first baseman Chris Colabello and in the sixth by third baseman Josh Donaldson, his 20th of the season, to give Toronto a 2-1 lead. It looked like that might stand up as the winning margin until the White Sox hit in the eighth.

Chicago scored three runs off Buehrle on three hits and an error by shortstop Jose Reyes that put leadoff hitter Gordon Beckham on first. Center fielder Adam Eaton hit a key single to put runners at the corners with one out, and first baseman Jose Abreu singled Beckham home to tie it 2-2. Cabrera then drilled his two-run double in the next at bat to give Sale a 4-2 lead starting the ninth.

NOTES: Blue Jays RF Jose Bautista and C Russell Martin were named to the American League All-Star roster as reserves. They join 3B Josh Donaldson, who was voted a starter. ... LHP Chris Sale was named to the AL roster for the White Sox. ... White Sox RHP Jeff Samardzija, who can become a free agent in the offseason, is trying to ignore talk about him possibly being on the trade block. He learned from last season, when he was traded from the Chicago Cubs to the Oakland A‘s. “I probably watched and paid attention a little more last time and things ended up happening that had nothing do with anything (rumored),” Samardzija said. “It taught me to not pay attention to it and go about my business.” ... The Blue Jays haven’t officially named a starter for Tuesday, but the most likely candidate is LHP Felix Doubront. ... White Sox RHP Nate Jones, who had Tommy John surgery, said he might go on a minor-league rehab assignment within the next couple weeks.