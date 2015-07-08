Blue Jays 2, White Sox 1

CHICAGO -- Felix Doubront made the most of his tryout as a starting pitcher, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Chicago White Sox 2-1 victory Tuesday at U.S. Cellular Field.

Doubront (1-0), got the win after allowing just one run on six hits in 6 2/3 innings, and the Blue Jays evened the series at a win apiece. Toronto third baseman Josh Donaldson led the way offensively by going 1-for-3 and hitting a solo home run in the third inning that turned out to be the winning run.

The Blue Jays ’ bullpen pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings, capped by right-hander Roberto Osuna’s scoreless ninth for his fourth save.

Chicago left-hander Jose Quintana (4-8) made his eight consecutive quality start but took the loss. He held Toronto to two runs on four hits in eight innings, struck out eight and didn’t walk a batter.

Coming into the game, Quintana was tied for third in the American League with 12 quality starts and was third in the AL since 2013 with 50 quality starts, trailing only teammate Chris Sale (57) and Detroit’s David Price (54).

This outing summed up his season thus far. It was the 13th time in Quintana’s 17 starts that he received two runs of support or less from White Sox hitters. Chicago hasn’t produced more than four runs in a home game since May 9, a span of 24 games.

Still trailing by a run in the ninth, the White Sox got the tying run to third after an infield single by shortstop Alexei Ramirez, a sacrifice bunt and a wild pitch by Osuna. Pinch-hitters J.B. Shuck and Conor Gillaspie each popped out to foul territory to end the game.

Toronto took a 1-0 lead off Quintana in the first by manufacturing a run after a lead-off single by shortstop Jose Reyes. The White Sox tied it 1-1 in the second with a two-out double by third baseman Gordon Beckham and an RBI single by rookie second baseman Carlos Sanchez, who was hitting just .162 coming into the game.

Donaldson put the Blue Jays back in front 2-1 the same way he did Monday, only this time his solo homer went to right field instead of left. Also like Monday, the starting pitchers were each left-handed and tough to solve.

Doubront, starting in the major leagues for the first time since last September with the Chicago Cubs, struck out five through the first five innings in his audition for a possible spot in the rotation. Quintana struck out seven through the first five frames, including five in a row between the end of the fourth and the fifth.

NOTES: White Sox manager Robin Ventura will keep his rotation the same for an upcoming weekend series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. The scheduled starters are LHP Carlos Rodon, LHP Chris Sale and LHP Jose Quintana, in that order. ... Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said LHP Felix Doubront has a chance to earn a longer stint in the rotation. Doubront’s start Tuesday was his first start for Toronto. He hadn’t started in the majors since last season with the Cubs. ... Toronto RHP Aaron Sanchez made a rehab start Tuesday in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League, allowing two runs in two innings. Gibbons said the tentative plan is to have Sanchez make two more two-innings starts before transitioning to more of a regular schedule with five days off between outings. ... Chicago RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) is expected to start a rehab assignment in the minors sometime this week.