White Sox 7, Blue Jays 6 (11 innings)

CHICAGO – Adam Eaton drilled a walk-off solo homer on the second pitch in the 11th inning to give the Chicago White Sox a 7-6 victory against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night at U.S. Cellular Field.

Eaton’s sixth homer of the season came off right-handed closer Roberto Osuna, who’d picked up his fourth save the night before after cementing the closer’s role for Toronto.

Chicago finally had a big night offensively at home. The White Sox finished with 16 hits and scored more than four runs in front of their home fans for the first time since May 9, a string of 24 straight games.

Eaton went 2-for-4 with two RBIs to lead six Chicago with two-or-more hits. Right fielder Avisail Garcia matched his career high with four hits by going 4-for-5 with an RBI, while first baseman Adam LaRoche went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Chicago (38-44). The White Sox have won six of their past eight games.

Designated hitter Josh Donaldson led Toronto’s attack by continuing to blister White Sox pitching this season. Donaldson went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Shortstop Jose Reyes went 1-for-5 and also drove in two runs for the Blue Jays (44-43).

Trailing 6-4 in the sixth, Chicago did something that hadn’t been done by the home team at U.S. Cellular Field since May 9. The White Sox scored two runs on four hits to tie it 6-6 and ended a string of 24 straight home games without scoring more than four runs. The runs were charged to right-hander Liam Hendriks, who allowed three hits in 2/3 of an inning.

It wasn’t a great night for either starting pitcher either. Chicago left-hander John Danks allowed six runs on eight hits in just 4 1/3 innings, and Toronto right-hander Drew Hutchinson gave up four runs in five innings.

Like he did a year ago against the White Sox in Chicago, Hutchinson struggled in the first inning.

The White Sox jumped out to a 3-0 lead on four hits, a walk and a sacrifice fly, with the most damaging hit a two-run double by LaRoche.

The Blue Jays, however, didn’t flinch. Coming into the game, Toronto’s offense had provided Hutchinson a whopping 7.65 runs of support per outing and continued the trend of picking him up by scoring four runs in the third to take a brief 4-3 lead.

The Blue Jays rattled off five straight hits to start the inning against Danks, including a two-run single by shortstop Jose Reyes and run-scoring double by Donaldson. The White Sox tied it 4-4 in their half of the third on Abreu’s one-out double -- a routine fly ball to center that Kevin Pillar lost in flight -- and an RBI single by right fielder Avisail Garcia.

It looked like that would be the inning that Chicago ended its vexing stretch of games without scoring more than four runs at home, but runners were stranded at the corners when LaRoche struck out and shortstop Alexei Ramirez ground out to end the inning.

Toronto made it 6-4 with three more hits in the fifth off Danks, who was removed after giving up an RBI single to first baseman Edwin Encarnacion.

NOTES: White Sox manager Robin Ventura said if LHP Chris Sale pitches in the All-Star Game on Tuesday, Sale would not be available to start either of Chicago’s doubleheader games July 17 against the Kansas City Royals. Sale is a candidate to start the All-Star Game for the American League. ... Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said RHP Aaron Sanchez (lat strain) felt good Wednesday, a day after throwing two innings in his first rehab outing in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League. Sanchez will throw another two-inning outing Saturday. ... White Sox GM Rick Hahn said the trade market is pretty quiet at the moment and he is trying to determine whether the team will be sellers at the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline. ... RHP Javy Guerra, who was pitching for the White Sox’s Triple-A Charlotte affiliate, was suspended 50 games after failing a second test for a drug of abuse. Guerra, 29, began the season with the White Sox.