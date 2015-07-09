White Sox 2, Blue Jays 0

CHICAGO -- Jeff Samardzija gave the bullpen a day off by throwing a complete game as the Chicago White Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0 on Thursday at U.S. Cellular Field.

Samardzija dominated the Blue Jays (44-44) in the finale of a four-game series to give the White Sox (39-44) the series win and their seventh victory in the past nine games.

Samardzija (6-4) struck out five, walked one and allowed just four hits. In his previous start, Samardzija took a no-decision July 4 against the Baltimore Orioles despite allowing one run in 7 2/3 innings. Chicago’s bullpen cost him the chance to get the win in that one, but the White Sox still won.

This time, Samardzija took care of business himself, throwing 108 pitches.

Again protecting a 2-0 lead, the same margin he held starting the eighth against Baltimore, Samardzija retired the Blue Jays in order in the eighth -- smiling as he left the field following shortstop Gordon Beckham’s great play for the third out. He got third baseman Josh Donaldson to ground into a double play in the ninth and ended the game by striking out left fielder Jose Bautista.

Right-hander R.A. Dickey (3-10) started for Toronto and took the loss despite allowing only two runs in seven innings.

Center fielder Adam Eaton, who won a game for Chicago on Wednesday with a walk-off homer in the 11th inning, played another key role Thursday. Eaton tripled and scored the game’s first run in Chicago’s two-run sixth inning.

Left fielder Melky Cabrera (1-for-4) hit a solo homer for the second run off Dickey in the sixth.

Samardzija was the story of the game, though.

In his previous start, he began the game by throwing 5 2/3 hitless innings. He didn’t allow a hit through 5 1/3 innings against the Blue Jays, whom he also held to one unearned run in seven innings May 27 in a no-decision at Toronto’s Rogers Centre.

It was just the second time in 34 career starts that Samardzija has won while getting two or fewer runs of support.

NOTES: White Sox SS Alexei Ramirez fouled a ball off his left foot Wednesday and had it X-rayed Thursday before the game. Results were unavailable before the game. Ramirez was replaced by INF Gordon Beckham, who had played third base in the previous two games. ... Blue Jays manager John Gibbons didn’t start SS Jose Reyes, DH Edwin Encarnacion or 1B Chris Colabello, who all played in the 11-inning loss to the White Sox that ended late Wednesday night. Starting instead were SS Ryan Goins, 1B Justin Smoak and DH Dioner Navarro. ... Despite LF Melky Cabrera being hot at the plate, White Sox manager Robin Ventura doesn’t plan to flip-flop Cabrera and 1B/DH Jose Abreu in the batting order. Abreu has been hitting well in the second slot, where he gets more at-bats, while Cabrera is doing well hitting third.