Blue Jays fly past White Sox

CHICAGO -- Edwin Encarnacion drove in four runs as the Toronto Blue Jays outlasted the Chicago White Sox 10-8 on Saturday afternoon.

The Blue Jays earned just their second victory in six games despite the White Sox’s season-high seven home runs, all solo blasts. R.A. Dickey (5-8) gave up five runs -- four earned -- in 5 1/3 innings. Roberto Osuna earned his 15th save.

The White Sox had won four of their last five games and six straight against Toronto. Their seven homers tied a club record, set April 23, 1955, against Kansas City. Brett Lawrie had three hits and homered twice for his first career multi-homer game. He got his first inside-the-park home run, the second by the White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field.

Miguel Gonzalez (1-3) allowed a season-high eight runs and 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings. He has surrendered 16 earned runs in 14 2/3 innings in his last three home starts.

The Blue Jays scored three runs on five hits -- including three straight doubles -- in the first inning. Josh Donaldson tried to score on Encarnacion’s RBI double from first base but was thrown out at the plate. Michael Saunders and Troy Tulowitzki followed with RBI doubles.

Devon Travis added a two-run home run -- his fourth of the season -- in the second.

Lawrie, Dioner Navarro and J.B. Shuck connected on three straight home runs for the White Sox to make it 5-3 in the bottom of the second. Lawrie hit his ninth homer off the yellow line on top of the center field wall, and Toronto manager John Gibbons checked with the umpiring crew if the hit was indeed a home run. It was ruled an inside-the-park drive, though second base umpire Ted Barrett signaled for a home run while the ball was in the air.

Navarro then hit his fourth homer, and Shuck smacked his first since April 19, 2014. The White Sox have not hit so many home runs in a row since Aug. 14, 2008, against the Royals.

Toronto extended its lead to 8-3 lead with three runs in the fourth. Donaldson drew a bases-loaded walk, and Encarnacion hit a two-run single.

Lawrie added an RBI single off Gavin Floyd, who exited due to right shoulder tightness after throwing four pitches in the sixth.

Rookie Tim Anderson and Alex Avila homered to cut the lead to one. But Encarnacion had an RBI double and Tulowitzki an RBI single in the ninth. Adam Eaton homered in the bottom of the ninth.

NOTES: Blue Jays 1B Justin Smoak remained out of the lineup for the second consecutive game after taking a foul ball off his left knee Wednesday. Manager John Gibbons said Smoak is doing “a little better” and expects him to return soon. ... White Sox 1B Jose Abreu returned to the lineup Saturday after he was out Friday for sore legs. ... White Sox first-round draft pick C Zack Collins, who signed with the team Friday, took batting practice Saturday at U.S. Cellular Field. ... Chicago 1B Justin Morneau participated in batting practice for the first time Saturday. He has been on the disabled list (elbow surgery) since the White Sox signed him June 9 and is expected to play after the All-Star break.