White Sox rally from 6-0 deficit, beat Blue Jays

CHICAGO -- Matt Davidson delivered a two-out RBI single in the ninth inning for the winning run as the Chicago White Sox rallied from six runs down to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-6 on Monday night.

Davidson's single followed an RBI hit by Jose Abreu. Chicago, which has won on walk-off hits on back-to-back days, earned just its third victory in 17 games.

The White Sox scored a run in the seventh inning and four in the eighth to within 6-5.

Roberto Osuna (3-2) gave up the hits to Abreu and Davidson and took the loss. Chris Beck (2-1), who pitched a perfect ninth, got the win.

The White Sox rallied in the eighth on back-to-back home runs by Davidson -- who delivered a two-run shot -- and Yolmer Sanchez.

Abreu also had an RBI double in the inning.

The late damage came off Toronto relievers after Blue Jays starter Marco Estrada gave up four hits and allowed only one run over seven innings. Estrada struck out five and walked one.

The Blue Jays scored three runs in the sixth inning to build a 6-0 lead. After three consecutive singles, Darwin Barney lifted a shallow fly ball to right field. When White Sox right fielder Willy Garcia attempted to make a sliding catch, charging rookie second baseman Yoan Moncada struck Garcia in the side of the head with his right knee.

Garcia's head snapped back and he dropped the ball after being hit by Moncada's knee as both players remained on the field for several minutes. Barney reached second base with the bases-clearing double. Moncada, who was called up earlier this month from Triple-A, left the field on a cart with a knee contusion. Garcia, who sustained a head contusion, walked off under his own power.

The White Sox cut the deficit to 6-1 in the seventh inning on Alen Hanson's sacrifice fly. Hanson, who replaced Garcia after the sixth-inning collision, lifted a fly ball to right field, which allowed Sanchez -- who replaced Moncada -- to score after Sanchez led off the inning with a single.

The Blue Jays took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Josh Donaldson delivered a two-out solo home run off White Sox starter James Shields. Center fielder Adam Engel gave chase and crashed into the fence, but Donaldson's solo shot sailed safely into the right field bleachers.

Russell Martin led off the fourth inning with a solo shot off Shields, who hadn't allowed a hit since surrendering the home run to Donaldson. Justin Smoak followed two batters later with his 30th home run of the season to extend the Toronto lead to 3-0.

Shields yielded six runs on eight hits in six innings.

Estrada held the White Sox without a hit for the first 4 1/3 innings.

NOTES: Blue Jays LHP Francisco Liriano was traded to the Houston Astros Monday for OF Norichika Aoki and OF Teoscar Hernandez. Aoki is expected to arrive in Chicago on Tuesday. ...The Blue Jays also traded RHP Joe Smith to the Cleveland Indians in exchange for LHP Thomas Pannone and RHP Samad Taylor. ... The Blue Jays called up LHPs J.P. Howell and Brett Oberholtzer on Tuesday to fill the roster spots. Howell has been on the disabled list with left shoulder soreness. Oberholtzer has spent all season with Triple-A Buffalo as a starting pitcher.