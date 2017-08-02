Donaldson helps Blue Jays to 8-4 win over White Sox

CHICAGO -- Josh Donaldson went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBIs, and the Toronto Blue Jays pulled away for an 8-4 win over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.

Justin Smoak finished 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs as part of the Blue Jays' big day at the plate. Toronto (50-57) snapped a four-game road losing streak.

Omar Narvaez and Kevan Smith drove in two runs apiece for the White Sox. Chicago (41-63) dropped to 3-14 since the All-Star break.

Blue Jays right-hander Marcus Stroman (10-5) reached double-digit victories for the first time since his rookie season in 2014. He limited the White Sox to four runs and seven hits in seven innings.

White Sox right-hander Mike Pelfrey (3-9) gave up six runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Both benches emptied after Stroman and White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson traded words in the seventh inning. Umpires restored order before any physical altercations took place. The incident happened after Stroman struck out Anderson, who stared at the mound as he walked to the dugout.

Toronto scored three runs in the sixth to make it 7-2. Russell Martin ripped a two-run single and Donaldson followed with a double off the wall in left-center field to drive in one more.

Chicago cut the deficit to 7-4 on Smith's pinch-hit home run in the sixth.

In the seventh, Steve Pearce doubled to score Kendrys Morales and extend Toronto's lead to 8-4.

Donaldson gave the Blue Jays an early 1-0 lead with a solo home run to center field in the first. The blast marked Donaldson's 12th home run of the season and his second in as many games.

Donaldson increased Toronto's advantage to 2-0 with a sacrifice fly in the third. His line drive to center field scored Darwin Barney, who doubled to lead off the inning.

Chicago evened the score at 2 on a two-out, two-run double by Narvaez in the fourth.

Toronto regained a 4-2 lead on Smoak's two-run homer in the fifth. It was Smoak's 31st home run, which trails only Aaron Judge (34) and Giancarlo Stanton (33) for most in the majors.

White Sox right fielder Alen Hanson robbed Blue Jays slugger Jose Bautista of a home run in the fifth when he leaped and extended his glove just beyond the outfield wall to make the catch.

NOTES: White Sox DH Matt Davidson left the game with a bruised right wrist that he sustained when he was hit by a pitch in the fourth inning. X-rays were negative, and Davidson's status is day to day. ... White Sox OF/3B Nicky Delmonico made his big league debut several hours after he was promoted from Triple-A Charlotte. Delmonico, 25, went 1-for-4. ... Blue Jays OF Nori Aoki was activated to the 25-man roster and available off the bench one day after the team acquired him from the Astros in exchange for LHP Francisco Liriano. ... The White Sox placed OF Willy Garcia on the seven-day disabled list because of a concussion. Garcia was injured Monday when he took a knee to the head from 2B Yoan Moncada while both players were chasing a pop fly. ... The Blue Jays designated LHP Brett Oberholtzer for assignment.