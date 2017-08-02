Happ, Donaldson lead Blue Jays past White Sox

CHICAGO -- J.A. Happ struck out a season-high 10 through seven innings to win for the first time in nearly a month, Josh Donaldson homered for the third straight game and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Chicago White Sox 5-1 on Wednesday afternoon.

Steve Pearce added a solo shot for Toronto, which won for the third time in its last four games. Justin Smoak doubled in a run while reaching base three times, and Russell Martin had an RBI single.

Happ (4-8) allowed one run, scattered six hits and walked one as he matched his longest outing this season, which came in a 3-1 loss on April 5 at Baltimore. A 20-game winner last year, Happ was 0-3 in his previous four starts.

Leury Garcia singled in Chicago's lone run as the rebuilding and injury-depleted White Sox lost for the 19th time in their last 23 games.

White Sox starter Derek Holland (5-11) suffered the loss despite coming through with his best outing since June 25. The left-hander was 1-7 with an 8.54 ERA in his previous 11 starts, but allowed just two runs on five hits in six innings in this one.

Donaldson's 13th homer gave him four in his last six games. Pearce's home run, his 11th, was his third in seven games. His two previous shots -- Sunday and Thursday -- were both grand-slam, walk-off drives.

Roberto Osuna, the fourth Toronto reliever, entered with two men on in the ninth and got the final three outs for his 27th save.

The White Sox loaded the bases with one out in the first, but Happ escaped by striking out recent call-up Nicky Delmonico and getting Garcia to tap back to the mound.

Donaldson walked with one out in the third, then scored on Smoak's double to the left-center gap to give Toronto a 1-0 lead.

Tim Anderson lined a triple into the right-center gap to lead off the bottom of the inning, but was stranded as Happ got the next three White Sox hitters to ground out.

The Blue Jays loaded the bases in the fifth with a pair of one-out singles and Smoak's walk with two outs. But Kendrys Morales grounded into a force to end the threat.

Pearce launched a solo shot deep to right-center to lead off the sixth and make it 2-0. Garcia singled in Tyler Saladino from third with two outs in the bottom half to cut it to 2-1.

The Blue Jays tacked on two runs in the eighth off White Sox reliever Jake Petricka, scoring on Martin's RBI single and a wild pitch.

Donaldson homered on the first pitch of the ninth to make it 5-1.

NOTES: White Sox INF Matt Davidson (bruised right wrist) and INF and top prospect Yoan Moncada (bruised right knee) did not play remain out day-to-day. ... Chicago OF Avisail Garcia (right thumb ligament strain) did not player either. He is progressing, but manager Rick Renteria wouldn't provide a timeline for the All Star's return. "We're not going to rush it," Renteria said. "We're in a situation right now where we'd like him to be sound." ... Toronto OF Nori Aoki joined the Blue Jays on Wednesday and was available off the bench. He was acquired Monday a trade that sent LHP Francisco Liriano to Houston. ... Former Cubs C Miguel Montero started behind the plate for Toronto, but suffered a right groin strain and was replaced by Martin in the seventh. It was Montero's first appearance in Chicago since the Cubs designated him for assignment on June 28, then traded him to Toronto after the catcher criticized starter Jake Arrieta.