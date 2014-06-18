Preview: Blue Jays at Yankees

The New York Yankees try to maintain their mastery at home against the Toronto Blue Jays when the American League East rivals meet Wednesday in the second of three straight games. Tuesday’s 3-1 win in the series opener gave the Yankees 14 consecutive home wins against the Blue Jays dating to 2012. It is the longest home winning streak for one team over another since Toronto claimed 16 straight over Baltimore at Rogers Centre from 2009-11.

Masahiro Tanaka and two relievers limited the Blue Jays to six hits on Tuesday, which marked the eighth time in the last 11 games that Toronto has scored three runs or fewer. One of the few hot hitters has been Jose Reyes, who provided all the offense in the series opener with a home run on the first pitch of the game from Tanaka. Reyes has hit safely in 16 of his last 17 games, batting .306 in the process.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, SNET (Toronto), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays LH Mark Buehrle (10-3, 2.28 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Chase Whitley (2-0, 2.41)

Buehrle will be looking to become baseball’s second 11-game winner behind Tanaka and snap a personal two-game losing streak. He gave up four earned runs in 6 1/3 innings at Baltimore on Thursday, snapping a string of eight straight quality starts. The Yankees have owned Buehrle during his otherwise successful career, handing him a 1-10 record and a 6.02 ERA in 16 career encounters.

Whitley has been a godsend for a rotation that was hit hard by injuries early in the year, winning his last two starts while lasting at least seven innings in each outing. He has not walked a single batter in 24 2/3 innings over his last four appearances and allowed his first home run of the season in a win at Seattle on Thursday. Just one of the 25-year-old’s six starts have taken place at home, an outing that saw him let up a run and strike out six in five frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees OF Ichiro Suzuki is 24-for-57 against Buehrle.

2. Blue Jays LF Melky Cabrera has hit safely in 17 straight games against New York.

3. Toronto is two losses shy of its 3,000th as a franchise.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 5, Yankees 4