Preview: Blue Jays at Yankees

After giving the fans a thrill to open his final homestand, Derek Jeter looks to add to the memories as the New York Yankees continue their four-game series against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. The future Hall of Famer celebrated snapping an 0-for-28 stretch Wednesday by launching a solo homer in New York’s 3-2 series-opening win the following night. Jeter looks to continue his positive momentum versus Friday starter Mark Buehrle, against whom he is batting a blistering .347 in his career.

The Yankees have won 10 of their last 14 at home and kept their flickering postseason hopes alive by moving five games behind Oakland for the second wild card in the American League with 10 to play. The Blue Jays have seen the bottom fall out since winning 38 of their first 62 contests, posting a 39-51 mark since June 7 to drop into third place in the AL East. Jose Bautista, who belted his seventh homer of the season series Thursday, is 4-for-16 with four blasts in his career against Friday starter Hiroki Kuroda.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, RDS (Toronto), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays LH Mark Buehrle (12-9, 3.40 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Hiroki Kuroda (10-9, 3.81)

Buehrle has struggled mightily against the Yankees, posting a 1-13 mark with a gaudy 6.14 ERA while allowing the club to bat .314 against him. The 35-year-old is 0-3 versus New York this season and yielded four runs in six innings en route to a 6-3 setback in the most recent meeting Aug. 29. Buehrle also gave up four runs in six frames in his last outing to claim a no-decision against Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Kuroda also settled for a no-decision in his last outing, despite yielding one run on six hits in seven innings against Baltimore on Sunday. The 39-year-old walked away with a win in his last meeting versus Toronto, but was less than impressive after permitting four runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 frames. Kuroda hasn’t walked a batter in his last three outings while surrendering just one homer over his last seven trips to the mound.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York INF Stephen Drew went 2-for-3 in the series opener and is 7-for-16 in his career versus Buehrle.

2. Toronto has lost five of seven at Yankee Stadium this season.

3. New York RHP Masahiro Tanaka reported no issues following a bullpen session Thursday as he works his way back from a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament. He is expected to start Sunday.

PREDICTION: Yankees 5, Blue Jays 1