Preview: Blue Jays at Yankees

Although the schedule is dwindling, Derek Jeter isn’t slowing down as he has produced multi-hit performances in each of the first two games of his final homestand. The retiring superstar looks to continue his strong surge when the New York Yankees vie for their fourth straight victory overall when they face the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. After belting a solo homer in a 3-2 series-opening victory, Jeter slapped a pair of singles in New York’s 5-3 triumph on Friday.

All was not well for the Yankees, who await an MRI result on Jacoby Ellsbury after the speedster strained his right hamstring while racing up the first-base line on Friday. While New York resides 4 1/2 games behind Kansas City in the race for the second American League wild card with nine to play, Toronto has dropped a season-high six in a row to essentially fall out of the picture. Jose Reyes is 5-for-9 in the series and riding a seven-game hitting streak but is just 6-for-29 (.207) in his career versus Saturday starter Chris Capuano.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, MLBN, RSN (Toronto), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Marcus Stroman (10-6, 3.80 ERA) vs. Yankees LH Chris Capuano (2-3, 4.55)

Stroman is scheduled to make the start as he appeals his six-game suspension for intentionally throwing at Baltimore’s Caleb Joseph. The 23-year-old New York native saw his three-start winning streak come to a halt after allowing five runs in six innings of a 5-2 setback against the Orioles on Monday. Stroman has split a pair of career decisions versus the Yankees, lasting only 3 2/3 innings in a 3-1 setback on June 17 before scattering three hits over eight solid frames in an 8-3 triumph six days later.

Capuano settled for his third straight no-decision despite scattering two hits over six scoreless innings versus Tampa Bay on Monday. The 36-year-old suffered his first career loss to Baltimore on Aug. 11, permitting four runs on six hits in as many frames en route to an 11-3 setback. Capuano has struggled with his control of late, walking six batters over his last 6 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees LF Brett Gardner is hitless in a career-high 27 at-bats.

2. Toronto 1B Edwin Encarnacion belted a two-run shot to match RF Jose Bautista with 33 homers, but he is just 3-for-23 versus Capuano.

3. The Yankees have won 11 of their last 15 at home.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 4, Yankees 2