Preview: Blue Jays at Yankees

Alex Rodriguez makes his long-awaited return to the New York Yankees when they open the regular season at home against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday afternoon. Suspended from baseball for 2014 for his involvement in the Biogenesis scandal, Rodriguez returned to the squad in spring training and managed to avoid any major distractions, batting .286 with a team-high three homers through Friday.

While Rodriguez will get the bulk of the attention, New York’s chances of success rest more on the right arm of opening day starter Masahiro Tanaka. The health of Tanaka, who is dealing with a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament that cost him more than two months last season, is paramount for a Yankees squad that saw nine different pitchers make at least 12 starts in 2014, when they had their worst record (84-78) since 1992. The Blue Jays already suffered a significant injury to their rotation with the loss of Marcus Stroman to a knee injury last month, but they have big expectations for opening day starter Drew Hutchison and a formidable lineup that adds third baseman Josh Donaldson to holdovers Jose Bautista and Edwin Encarnacion. New York is 12-1-1 in the last 14 season series against the Jays and owns a 42-14 record all-time in the matchups at the new Yankee Stadium, including a 29-5 run since May 24, 2011.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, ESPN, SNET (Toronto), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Drew Hutchison (2014: 11-13, 4.48 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Masahiro Tanaka (2014: 13-5, 2.77)

While Tanaka has avoided Tommy John surgery to this point, Hutchison has already been through the process, returning from a washed-out 2013 to make 32 starts for Toronto last year. The 24-year-old will be the youngest opening day starter in franchise history, earning the nod over veterans R.A. Dickey and Mark Buehrle with a fantastic spring in which he went 3-0 with a 1.80 ERA. Hutchison was 2-4 with a 5.17 ERA in six starts against the Yankees last year.

Tanaka was dominant against the Blue Jays, going 3-0 with a 1.96 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings over three starts, which included an impressive debut last April 4 at Toronto and a pair of wins at Yankee Stadium. The 26-year-old was also extremely solid in his home park, where each of his 10 starts was of the quality variety and he finished 6-2 with a 2.07 ERA. Tanaka made four starts in Grapefruit League play and posted a 3.07 ERA in 14 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Yankees are 35-15-1 in season openers played at home.

2. Newly acquired Blue Jays C Russell Martin was with New York in 2011 and 2012.

3. Yankees manager Joe Girardi hinted Friday that RH Dellin Betances and LH Andrew Miller could share closing duties.

PREDICTION: Yankees 4, Blue Jays 3