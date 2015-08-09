Preview: Blue Jays at Yankees

The Toronto Blue Jays have used their powerful bats and dominant pitching to inch closer to the first-place New York Yankees in the American League East. The Blue Jays will aim for a sweep when the teams complete the three-game set at Yankee Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

After riding a pair of solo homers to a 2-1 win in 10 innings in Friday’s series opener, Toronto got a grand slam from Justin Smoak - the franchise’s first ever in the Bronx - and a solo shot from Troy Tulowitzki in a 6-0 victory Saturday, its seventh consecutive win overall. The Blue Jays’ 2 1/2-game deficit in the division is their smallest in a month and they get to host the Yankees next weekend for three games. New York has produced a solo homer from Mark Teixeira and 10 singles in the first two contests of the series, falling to 2-6 against Toronto on the season. Marco Estrada gets the nod in the finale for the Blue Jays opposite Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, SNET (Toronto), TVA Sports (Toronto), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Marco Estrada (9-6, 3.40 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Masahiro Tanaka (8-4, 3.84)

Estrada has allowed two earned runs or fewer in eight of his last nine outings, including a solid 6 2/3-inning effort in a 3-1 win over Minnesota on Tuesday. He allowed two hits after yielding three in 5 2/3 frames in his prior start, lowering opponents’ batting average to .216 against the 32-year-old. Estrada was roughed up for five runs in 4 2/3 innings on May 5 in his only start against the Yankees this year and has an 8.22 ERA in two career meetings.

Tanaka owns a 5.01 ERA over his last eight starts but is 4-0 with a 3.18 mark in his previous four home appearances. He gave up three runs while matching a season low with three strikeouts in a 13-3 rout of on Tuesday, serving up his 14th home run in a span of 10 outings along the way. Tanaka is 3-1 with a 3.22 ERA against Toronto, but took the loss after giving up five runs in four innings at Yankee Stadium on Opening Day.

WALK-OFFS

1. Toronto is aiming for its first sweep of New York of three games or more since May 2003.

2. Blue Jays 1B Edwin Encarnacion is hitting .400 during a season-high 11-game hitting streak.

3. New York, which ranks second in the majors behind Toronto in runs, has been held to two or fewer runs six times in its last 10 games.

PREDICTION: Yankees 4, Blue Jays 3